October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and one business in Lake Havasu City stayed awake for a whole 24 hours to raise funds for early detection tests.
For the last 13 years, Michael Alan Furnishings has held the “Sleepless for a Cure” event where participants stay up for 24 hours decorating beds, bidding on silent auction items and raising funds for the Cancer Association of Havasu’s early detection mammogram screening program.
Each year teams of participants decorate one of the beds in Michael Alan to correlate with the theme for that year. In the past the theme has been superheroes or Dr. Seuss but this year’s theme was 1980s movies.
The 22 teams participating in the decoration contest went all out on the theme, transforming beds in the store to dioramas showcasing such 1980s classics as “Back to the Future,” “Dirty Dancing,” “The Brave Little Toaster,” and “The Princess Bride.”
Alan’s General Manger Vanessa Liesen says that to date the organization has raised $375,000 for the Cancer Association. Like all great ideas, Liesen says the idea for the event came to the store’s owner at a bar.
“Our owner Chris Cooley was actually in a bar brainstorming with her husband cause she wanted to do something to give back,” Liesen explained. “Somehow through that—she started writing ideas on a napkin and three weeks later we did our first Sleepless.”
Liesen, who has participated in all of the Sleepless events, says that some of her favorite memories of the fundraiser come from those early years.
“There are so many (memories),” Liesen said. “Early days we would set out and have a little campfire and everybody would share their stories of family members or loved ones, some who are survivors and some who had passed. The sharing and the closeness that goes on through the night…it’s like having a slumber party.”
A slumber party without the slumber, though.
To help stay awake from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, Liesen says the trick is staying busy.
“We keep a full agenda, there is just so much” Liesen said. “We do everything from a kickoff, to going to the movies and then we are coming back for a fashion show. Then we walk up the street to the office and we come back and play games, have a scavenger hunt and by then it’s time to take everything down. It goes that fast.”
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
