The people behind Soda Therapy, the drink shop located at 2049 W Acoma Blvd, have launched a new initiative to give back to the community of Lake Havasu City. According to store owner Starlee Baird every month employees with the company will do some sort of community service either for an individual, a company, a school or a community event.
“Service is a mission value of the Soda Therapy Company,” Baird said. “We are building upon that company value and going step further, not only providing excellent company service but to monthly give back to others in our community in some way.”
On the first Monday of every month Soda Therapy will make a post on its social media showing what it did the previous month. Baird says the company is open to suggestions from the community for projects.
Agave Physical Therapy celebrates 5 years
This past Wednesday, Agave Physical Therapy, located at 191 Swanson Ave, held a party to celebrate five years of services in the community.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
