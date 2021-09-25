As the main sponsor of Dream Flight’s Operation September Freedom, Sport Clips Haircuts has been helping honor World War II veterans by giving them free rides in a restored WWII plane. Now Sports Clips is bringing Operation September Freedom to Lake Havasu City.
Four WWII Havasu veterans will get the chance to fly in a restored Boeing Stearman biplane at the Lake Havasu Municipal Airport on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Three of the veterans are former members of the Marine Corps — Albert Wilkinson 95, Albert Long 101 and Rosamond Naylor 99. The last veteran, Richard Couch, 93, is former Navy.
Dream Flights is a non-profit whose mission is “to honor military veterans and seniors with the adventure of a lifetime: a flight in a Boeing Stearman biplane.” Dream Flights launched Operation September Freedom this year so they could focus on honoring the dwindling number of WWII veterans.
Sports Clips is a longtime supporter of Dream Flights.
“We’re incredibly grateful for their support of this historic, once-in-a-lifetime mission,” Darryl Fisher, Dream Flights’ founder and president said. “The company’s dedication to military veterans makes us proud to associate with this brand.”
New Showroom at Pro Watercraft
On Monday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. Chris Hagest and his team are hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening party for their new showroom at Pro Watercraft racing at 1675 Kiowa, Suite 108.
Hagest is the owner of multiple Havasu businesses including Efficient Power Design and Low and Mean, motorcycle parts store. Hagest is also the man behind the personal watercraft Monument on the Island walking path. In 2020 Hagest led the effort to raise funds for the monument at the intersection of McCulloch and Beachcomber Boulevards.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
