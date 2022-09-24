Sunset Charter & Tour Co is returning to its roots.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 1 the boat touring company starts its winter schedule which includes five tours that take guests to scenic spots on the Colorado River like Copper Canyon and Topcok Gorge. Sunset Charter has also changed its location this season jumping from ones side of the bridge to the other.
According to captains Kenny and Janene Samp, Sunset Charter now docks their two boats, Serenity Now and Kon Tiki, at the London Bridge Resort dock and pick up their guests at the executive dock where the Dixie Belle docks.
The Samps say they have plans to renovate Sunset’s new booking building—which is by the activity center—so that it includes seating and shade for waiting guests.
Janene Samp says switching to the London Bridge Resort facilities feels like “coming home,” since it was the resort and its owner Tom Flatley that helped Kenny stay afloat when he first started the tours in 2007, just before the great recession.
Kenny and Janene Samp were both born and raised in Lake Havasu City. Kenny was working at The Nautical renting boats to tourist in 2006 when he said he realized what he actually wanted to be doing for a living.
“Through that process I realized I don’t want to rent boats, I want to be out there actually touring the people and sharing my knowledge of the area,” Kenny said.
Serenity Now was the first boat in Sunset Charter’s fleet and was personally designed by Kenny for the passengers viewing experience.
“It is set up in a theater style so everyone has an unobstructed view,” Kenny said. “That was my concept for it creating a space like a movie theater where the movie is the scenery”
Sunset Charter’s tours provides passenger a fully narrated trip that focuses on the natural beauty of the Colorado River Valley along with the wildlife. Tours range from an hour to four hours.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.