School may have just gotten out, but there are still ways to support your favorite teacher in Lake Havasu City. Our Shabby Shack Book Exchange, located at 2029 N. McCulloch Blvd, is now running its Adopt-a-Teacher program which lets local school teachers to pick up to 10 items from the store that members of the community can then purchase for them.
The Book Exchange has seven teachers currently in the program and is still accepting more.
Local Jeweler Receives Award at Conclave
Karol A. Rabethge-Falsetti with Crown Jewels of Havasu recently was one of the winners of an essay contest at the American Gem Society Conclave in Oklahoma City. The contest had participants write an essay about how Cos Altobelli’s new book “The Practical Guide to Jewelry Appraising Fourth edition” would help them in their appraisal careers.
Rabethge-Falsetti, one of seven certified gemologist appraisers in Arizona, says it was a great honor to be one of the few chosen to receive a signed copy of the book.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
