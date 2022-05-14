Ivan Carver has been supplying Lake Havasu City with a hot breakfast since 1997.
The Bagel Bin, a mom and pop restaurant owned and operated by Carver, celebrates 25 years of serving the Lake Havasu City community on Monday, May 16.
Carver is a transplant from Lincoln, Nebraska who retired in Havasu with his wife, Sandy, after years of his son, dentist Jeffery Carver, trying to convince him to ditch the Midwest winters.
“One January we were talking again (about moving) and we saw it was 20 below in Lincoln and 70 degrees in Havasu—finally we said it’s time to move,” Carver said.
Not ready to fully retire, Carver, a frequent flier of Joe’s Bagel Shop in Lincoln, decided to open his own bagel storefront at 1960 Mesquite Ave. Carver remembers the chaos of opening day in May 1997 and says the line of people waiting for a bagel stretched to Viking’s Lighting.
Hoping to attract customers, Carver says he had 250 business cards offering a free bagel made before they opened. According to Carver he got back 200 of those cards from customers.
“I’m sure we looked like chickens with our heads cut off,” Carver said about the Bagel Bin’s first day. “We probably gave away more than we sold that day since we didn’t know how to ring it all up.”
Other than its lack of snow, Carver says his favorite thing about being in Lake Havasu City are the people he serves Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
“Our customers are more like friends and neighbors,” Caver said. “Some of them have been with us 18, 20 years.”
One such customer is Claudia Betancourt who says she has been coming to Bagel Bin since her early twenties and that the shop’s pizza bagel was the food she craved during her pregnancy.
Betancourt says it is Ivan and his bagels that keep her coming back to the Bagel Bin.
“He is always so friendly,” Betancourt said.
Star Cinema Kids Summer Movie Series
Starting on May 30 and running all the way to Aug. 1 Star Cinemas, located at The Shops, is showing a different free children’s movie each week from Monday to Thursday at 10 a.m.
May 30 to June 2- “Monsters vs Aliens”
June 6-9- “Despicable Me 3”
June 13-16- “The Croods: A New Age”
June 20-23- “The Addams Family 2”
June 27-30- “Space Jam 2: A New Legacy”
July 4-8- “Trolls World Tour”
July 11-14- “Boss Baby”
July 18-21- “Sing 2”
July 25-2- “Tom and Jerry”
Aug 1-4- “Madagascar 2: Escape Africa”
