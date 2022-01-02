There are no bad plays at The Glitch.
Four local Lake Havasu City residents have banded together to bring the experience of 1980s arcades—plus a bar—to downtown Havasu.
Glitch Barcadium, a 21 and over bar located at 44 Mulberry Ave, is a dream project for co-owners Corey Wilcox, Kevin Wright, Jason Bechen and Justin Bechen who between the four of them have decades of experience in the bar service.
The genesis of Glitch came about this past summer when the Bechen twins approached Wright and Wilcox with their idea of opening a barcadium- a cross between an arcade and bar that has become popular in recent years.
A sign that it was meant to be, Wilcox and Wright revealed to the twins they has been kicking around the same idea.
“We had it on the backburner until we met them and then we all came together,” Wright said. “One lunch meeting led to an LLC.”
It has been a tremendously fast process but in a matter of months the four owners have been able to get everything together needed for a barcadium—from the liquor license to a machine that dispenses custom glitch tokens.
“It has been an amazing journey,” Wright said. “Since day one we have just been hustling and moving, hustling and moving but from that first lunch meeting it just felt right to me.”
Of course an arcade is only as strong as the games it has and with cabinets ranging from fighting classics like Killer Instinct and Mortal Kombat II to four player beat ‘em ups like The Simpsons and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
“The way I personally see it is as an art gallery,” Wright said. “It’s no different than classic cars, no different than graphic art. It’s a little bit of everything. It is sound, it is gameplay, its artwork and its classic and the way you work on them and treat them it’s a functional art gallery.”
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
