Brian and Juls Baumkirchner, the owners of eight Human Bean franchises across Mohave County, just celebrated their 15th anniversary of taking over their first location in Lake Havasu City.
Brian and Juls first took over the original Human Bean located on Lake Havasu Avenue in 2006 when it was struggling to stay afloat. Over the next nine years Brian, who has a business background, and Juls, who grew up working in coffee shops, were able to turn the coffee stop into a success and opened their second location in 2015.
Even after all this time Brian and Juls still get a little rush when they see locals enjoying their drinks.
“That is the most rewarding part,” Juls said. “If we are walking around town and we see someone holding Human Bean it makes our hearts skip every time.”
The Baumkirchner’s own Human Beans in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Bullhead City and Mohave Valley.
Islander Resort National Recognized
Recently a USA Today article recognized one of Lake Havasu City’s resorts as one of the 10 best campgrounds and RV Parks for families.
The article calls the Islander Resort “a great choice for families who love to spend their days in or on the water” and highlighted all the recreational activities the resort offers from fishing to shuffleboard.
Junk Hunnies’ Pia’s Paw Fundraiser
The new business located at 2089 Acoma Blvd W #102, Junk Hunnies, will host a fundraising event on Aug. 28 for the local small breed dog rescue Pia’s Paws.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. customers can stop in to the boutique and make a custom card that will be donated to Pia’s Paws to help offset the cost of care for the little pups.
For more information on the event, reach out to the store at 909-838-8327.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
