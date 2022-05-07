This past Wednesday Go Lake Havasu held its second annual Tourism award ceremony at the Nautical Beachfront Resort. The tourism bureau recognized three professionals for their contributions to the tourism industry.
Rising Star: Scott Barrett, Nautical Beachfront Resort
Spirit of Tourism: Lisa Benz, That Dane Bar
Tourism Professional of the Year: Harriet McLearen, Burgers By The Bridge
“2021 was a spectacular year for tourism in Havasu; in visitation, in revenue and in events. The Tourism Awards Luncheon is our chance to showcase our successes as well as highlight three individuals who shine bright in our community and who make a unique contribution to our industry,” President and CEO of Go Lake Havasu Terence Concannon said.
Flame Broiler Celebrates 15 years
On Saturday Flame Boiler, located 2231 McCulloch Blvd N #110, celebrated 15 years of serving the Lake Havasu City community.
To celebrate the milestone the Korean inspired rice bowl restaurant gave customers a free bottle of simply magic sauce on Saturday with a purchase of $25 or more.
Free Comic Book Day at Limited Edition Comics
Saturday was national Free Comic Book day and Lake Havasu City’s comic book store, Limited Edition Comics.
“Founded on the belief that for every person out there, there’s a comic book they’ll love,” the shop’s social media post said. “The annual event offers a huge selection of free titles designed to appeal to a broad range of age levels and their tastes.”
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.