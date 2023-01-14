Altitude Park

This news might put a bounce in your step. A trampoline park is coming to The Shops at Lake Havasu. Altitude Park announced last week that it is bringing its indoor trampoline park concept to Lake Havasu City later this year.

Havasu residents Bill and Liz Renfro are listed as the franchisees.

