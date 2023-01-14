This news might put a bounce in your step. A trampoline park is coming to The Shops at Lake Havasu. Altitude Park announced last week that it is bringing its indoor trampoline park concept to Lake Havasu City later this year.
Havasu residents Bill and Liz Renfro are listed as the franchisees.
“We’ve been intrigued by Altitude ever since we started bringing my daughter to the brand’s parks on an occasional basis,” said Bill Renfro in a news release. “After months of research, we’re looking forward to building a family business with a concept that emphasizes celebrating life’s most precious moments by promoting active family fun and free play in the Lake Havasu community.”
Previously, Bill Renfro worked in a variety of industries, from mechanical engineering to crab fishing, and even served as the captain of his own crab boat at the age of 25. After semi-retiring at 45, he began developing homes and considering franchise opportunities. That’s when he discovered the Altitude Park brand -- something he says will offer a much-needed indoor entertainment option for Havasu families.
Renfro has posted on Facebook that he hopes to have the park open by summer. Most Altitude Park build-outs are about 25,000 square feet. The company has nearly 90 locations, including three in Arizona. The Lake Havasu City park is the first in Arizona outside the Phoenix metropolitan area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.