Some businesses that previously have been shuttered by Mohave County’s failure to meet state benchmarks for reopening are welcoming customers once again now that the local coronavirus spread has improved.
At Lake Havasu City gyms and bars, owners are taking cautious steps as they began to reopen for the Labor Day weekend.
With the announcement that Mohave County had exceeded benchmarks required for bars and restaurants to reopen in a limited capacity, Havasu businesses haven’t forgotten the risk posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But those businesses also shared optimism for the virus’ slow decline in Mohave County, as well as a full reopening of their business and others in the months ahead.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” said McKee’s Pub & Grill owner Vicki McKee. “It’s good to see people working again, and it’s good to see our customers back.”
McKee’s, as well as other bars with restaurant service, were allowed Thursday to reopen at 50% capacity after completing an online form provided through the Arizona Department of Health Services. Restaurants with bar service, and gyms, will be required to abide by state-mandated safety measures to protect customers and prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.
“Labor Day weekend will be a little different this year,” McKee said Thursday. “People have constantly complained about having to wear a mask, and generally the Havasu population is disgruntled about the whole thing. But we have to do the best we can with it.”
McKee’s employees adopted mitigation for the strategies for the virus in July, and McKee says the state’s sanitation requirements won’t require too much of an adjustment for her business.
“Business is good,” McKee said. “People are happy to be back, and they’ve missed our food. Right now it’s so far, so good.”
Less than a block away, BJ’s Cabana Bar reopened in advance of Thursday’s announcement, after filing an assertation form under previous “substantial” guidelines for restaurants with bar service. According to owner Artie Collin, customers have taken the new guidelines in stride.
“Most people from Havasu are following the guidelines and not getting mad,” Collin said Thursday. “We’re ready for the Labor Day weekend, but it’s going to be a learning experience. We’re going to have to turn a lot of people away when we reach 50% capacity.”
According to Collin, capacity in his business has fallen to 150 people. Employees will be required to ensure that all patrons wear protective face coverings until they are seated, and that patrons remain physically distanced to prevent the virus’ possible spread.
“We want to make sure everyone follows the guidelines,” Collin said. “If they don’t, we will ask them to leave.”
As restaurants and bars welcome back their returning customers, many of Havasu’s gyms and fitness centers remained closed Thursday afternoon. Under the state’s requirements for Mohave County, gyms will be able to operate at only 25% capacity, and patrons must wear protective face coverings at all times.
Anytime Fitness has been open since Monday, after receiving approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services through an online application process. With only “moderate” restrictions for the business now in place, Gym Manager Kelly Austin says the business has seen a tide of new members.
“Every half-hour we have people coming in to take the tour or to see what our options are,” Austin said. “It’s been busy … when Havasu Fitness closed, a lot of people have asked us about membership. So many people are calling that we’ve had to wait 24 hours before calling them back.”
According to Austin, Anytime Fitness lost members when gyms and fitness centers were ordered to close by the Arizona Governor’s Office earlier this year. Now she says new members could balance the gym’s losses. Austin hopes Mohave County’s positive coronavirus cases will continue to decline, despite the holiday weekend.
“A lot of people, especially senior citizens, have had a lot of trouble working out,” Austin said. “They’ve had trouble exercising due to the heat, and the crisis … people are mentally, emotionally and physically drained. People need this outlet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.