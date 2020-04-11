Lake Havasu City businesses are struggling to stay afloat under “stay-at-home” orders issued by the Arizona Governor’s Office.
Many of Havasu’s locally-owned businesses have closed their doors for the duration of the crisis, while essential businesses such as restaurants, pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stations remain open under sweeping public safety restrictions. For many businesses that have remained open, the crisis has meant a complete shift in the way they do business. For others, the crisis will get worse before it gets better – but it will get better.
Some will recover, others won’t
In Havasu’s Downtown District, Red Onion Restaurant owner Steve Van Ella says that sales have barely been enough to pay his bills. The restaurant shifted to curbside pickup for customers more than two weeks ago.
“In the past 21 days, sales have gone down about $100,000,” Van Ella said. “This is our season. It’s what we’ve been waiting for all year. But now we’re open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, selling food boxes … I’m blown away by this.”
Van Ella was forced to lay off about 30 of his employees since the crisis began. For him, recovery will be difficult. For others, Van Ella says it may be impossible.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, a Washington-based nonpartisan economic research agency, 16.8 million American workers have applied for unemployment insurance as of this month. About 8.7 new unemployment claims have been filed since late March, and 3.5 million workers were at high risk of losing their employer-provided health insurance due to layoffs since last month.
“Thirty percent of restaurants won’t be able to reopen,” Van Ella said. “That’s the national average right now. Sixteen million people have filed for unemployment this week. Businesses are having problems getting things in stock … it’s hard all the way around.”
More than the immediate threat to businesses caused by the crisis, Van Ella fears for Havasu’s long-term economic stability, and what the aftermath may bring.
“People are going to be scared. We’ll have the first big wave of people coming from California for the summer. Will they be scared to come? What about our winter visitors in the fall? This is serious, but in Havasu I see people standing three feet away from each other with no masks.”
No time for celebration
Havasu business owners Faye Murray and Tina Hayes only purchased Main Street business, Smallcakes Cupcakery, last summer. With little cause to celebrate, the crisis has created a growing concern as neighboring businesses are forced to close.
“All of our employees’ hours have been cut,” Hayes said Thursday. “We’re struggling. People still have birthdays, but weddings have been postponed and parties have been downsized. It’s rough on everyone, but we’re trying to keep our girls working.”
Customers once perched in front of the shop’s tall windows, eating ice cream and sharing company as they enjoyed the view. Now those chairs and tables are empty, Hayes says, and the store hasn’t sold a scoop of ice cream since the crisis began.
“All of the other restaurant dining areas are closed, and they’re trying to do curbside ordering,” Hayes said. “We’re doing the same. But there aren’t any more older couples coming in, no more date nights or father-daughter treats … all of that normal comradery is gone. It’s affected everything.”
Balancing the books
Another business that’s transitioned to curbside ordering has been fellow Main Street business, The Book Exchange.
Customers have been barred from entering the store during the ongoing pandemic, but owners are attempting to meet their customers’ needs by accepting book orders online through Facebook. Customers can pick up their orders in front of the business, or have their books delivered to them.
“Our whole business has done a complete 180,” said Book Exchange co-owner Jennifer Collins. “We’ve had to shift our whole business. We’re trying to provide a service to the community, and we have a lot of senior customers who can’t leave their homes.
According to Collins, business is stable for now. This week, the shop has also arranged Easter baskets for assisted living residents, and will offer care packages and isolation kits for families and children throughout the next several weeks.
“We’re trying to keep people’s spirits up, but it feels like starting our business all over again,” Collins said.
Preparing to rebuild
Changes have been made for at least one Havasu homebuilder during the pandemic, but business hasn’t slowed yet, according to Kelco Homes Manager Randee Kelson.
“Our model homes have been closed to the public,” Kelson said Thursday. “They can only be viewed by appointment only. But our construction hasn’t slowed down yet.”
As Kelco Homes continues to build new housing for current and future Havasu residents, business will continue. But according to Kelson, some homebuyers have already begun to delay planning for their new homes until after the crisis is over.
“People who were ready to build before now want to wait until the storm passes,” Kelson said. “If there are no future sales, it will hurt us financially … but right now we’re doing okay.”
Although other industries may struggle to recover from the ongoing crisis, Kelson believes Kelco Homes and businesses like it will see a quick resurgence after the crisis is over.
“I’m expecting sales to go back up,” Kelson said. “People are just waiting for it to pass. Many of our buyers from California can’t come here, but I think business is really going to come back up once it’s over.”
The level of ignorance shown here is amazing. “Sir Isaac Newton first presented his three laws of motion in the ‘Principia Mathematica Philosophiae Naturalis’ in 1686. His third law (of motion) states that for every action (force) in nature there is an equal and opposite reaction.”
Havasu is in trouble long term.
Everywhere is in trouble. Life as we knew it will never return. I feel sad for the kids of today.
"For every action is a reaction." Paraphrased saying is actually attributed to Sir Issac Newton, although I'm sure Albert Einstein used the term after spilling hot coffee in his lap.
Great article! I truly feel for these business owners. When the public boat launches weren't closed, many older citizens (like me) decided it wasn't safe anymore in supporting those establishments selling "to go" food. That's the consequences of a bad decision that local and state political leaders made. They should've remembered the Albert Einstein saying, "For every action is a reaction."
