Fernando Hernandez said he first started noticing an increased difficulty in filling open positions at the Filiberto’s in Lake Havasu City, where he works as a manager, about six months ago – and it hasn’t gotten any easier since.
Filiberto’s currently has several openings advertised and needs a total of seven or eight employees to operate its normal 24-hour schedule, but as of Wednesday Hernandez said the restaurant only has four employees.
“It is hard to find workers right now,” he said. “Nobody seems to want to work right now.”
As states and cities have lifted pandemic restrictions and businesses attempt to return to some normalcy, many employers throughout the country are having difficulty hiring the workers they need. Help Wanted signs have been popping up at businesses all over Havasu, too. Glassdoor.com has more than 1,100 job openings listed within 5 miles of Lake Havasu City – including 113 jobs listed within the last 24 hours on Wednesday afternoon.
Hernandez said Filiberto’s has had to close the restaurant several days due to lack of available staffing, and now it closes most days around 9 p.m. because they don’t have enough staff to stay open late.
He said the restaurant has made a few changes to entice people to come work there, including raising its minimum pay and giving vacation time to employees.
“It doesn’t seem to be helping a lot,” Hernandez said. “We have people coming in asking us to sign their papers for unemployment, and they don’t want to work.”
It isn’t just Filiberto’s that is struggling to fill its staff, and those challenges aren’t confined only to restaurants and bars either.
“We know a lot of our Chamber businesses are having a hard time recruiting staff and they have openings,” said Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Krueger. “No doubt, it’s probably the biggest pain point our members have at the present time.”
Mohave County Business Services Coordinator Jennifer Hayes, who runs the local Arizona@Work program, said businesses in all areas of the county are facing the same situation as those in Havasu.
“It is across the board from our fast food industry to truck drivers to administrative assistants to healthcare workers that are hard to fill,” Hayes said. “Recently (I) talked with automotive repair shops throughout Mohave County that are struggling to hire automotive technicians. Some local employers are asking staff in other cities to work remotely on tasks needed in Mohave County, for example engineering positions, due to not being able to fill them locally.”
Local struggles and solutions
Hayes said most industries are struggling equally, but the healthcare sector seems to be having a particularly hard time. Havasu Regional Medical Center Spokesperson Corey Santoriello said as of Wednesday HRMC had 105 positions advertised. Many of those openings are for nurses, which he said are in particularly high demand throughout the medical field right now.
He said some of the biggest challenges in attracting new medical workers to the hospital are finding available housing, the location, and difficulties with a prospective employee’s significant other finding work in their field.
Hayes said many companies in the counties have tried to attract new hires by increasing wages, giving bonuses, and offering additional benefits. She said some restaurants are offering free meals to employees during their shift.
Hayes also heard of one business in the county that is giving an extra $1 per hour to employees who do not miss any time during the week.
Air Control Home Services Co-Owner Jamie Jensen said his business has had a hard time trying to hire the three or four additional employees it is currently looking for. Jensen said he has heard from many other trade businesses in town that are also struggling to fill job openings. Jensen said it’s always tricky to find skilled trade workers in Havasu, but it has only gotten more difficult during the pandemic.
Jensen said the company recently decided to use 10% of its advertising budget specifically for employment ads. Additionally, Jensen said Air Control is hoping to grow its own workforce with plans to open a training classroom when its new building is complete. That will allow them to teach their trade to interested workers and allow them to recruit more locally. He said Air Control recently hired a 17-year old as an apprentice for the summer to get the training program started.
“We know that it is not just an Air Control problem, it’s not just an HVAC problem, we know everybody is dying for people,” Jensen said. “So we just try and do our best to fight for the good people and educate and train them. That is what makes our company.”
Jensen said the shortage of people looking for work has also underscored the need to keep current employees happy. He said Air Control went all out last Tuesday, on HVAC technician day, in an attempt to show their employees how much they are valued. He said they brought in a local company to give hydration IVs to everyone, passed out goodie bags, and brought a food truck into the parking lot to celebrate the occasion.
“We are just trying to do things to keep people instead of letting them go,” he said. “Obviously, knowing that everybody is aggressively out there looking for people, it is important to keep the people that we have.”
The Lake Havasu Unified School District also has a higher than usual amount of openings for this time of year. Director of personnel and technology Jamie Festa-Daigle said the district currently has openings for seven elementary school teachers, two counselors, three math teachers, a speech language pathologist, and several other classified positions.
Festa-Daigle said the district has faced many of the same challenges as others including increasing housing prices and difficulties related to the pandemic itself. She said the district already hired many of the candidates they have had an eye on to take over for teachers who left during last school year for health reasons. The district also has to grapple with a nationwide teacher shortage that predates the pandemic.
Festa-Daigle said the district has responded to the challenge by attempting to grow their own workforce after the State Board of Education approved the districts’ plan to offer their own certification program.
“We are partnering with Mohave Community College and are able to offer elementary and secondary certification to qualified applicants who possess a bachelor’s degree,” she said. “We are very excited to grow our own in LHUSD. We are able to do this because of our investment in an effective induction program. We are always looking for community partners to help us ensure that our students have access to the highest quality staff members.”
Unemployment and challenges of returning
According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity Mohave County’s unemployment peaked above 20% in the early days of the pandemic, but quickly drifted back down in the following months. But recently the county’s unemployment numbers have actually been climbing slightly – despite all of the jobs available. In May the county’s unemployment rate was 7.5%, which was up from 7.3% in April and 7.1% in March.
“It is definitely a situation where the ball is in the court of the employee,” Krueger said.
Hayes said there are several factors that cropped up during that pandemic that are contributing to the current shortage of workers. She said schools operating remotely forced many parents to reduce their work hours or quit to stay home with their kids. Meanwhile, daycares were also closed which further limited childcare options for working parents. Hayes said eldercare has also created an additional burden for some, as one long-term care facility in the county closed due to staffing shortages.
At the same time, unemployment has been a little bit more profitable during the pandemic than it was previously with the federal government boosting payments by $300 in addition to multiple stimulus payments totaling up to $3,000 per person last year.
In Arizona, the $300 unemployment boost from the federal government will end on July 10.
“Perhaps that will give some people the incentive to go back to work – we are kind of in a wait and see pattern on that,” Krueger said. “So we have our fingers crossed that that will get some people back to work.”
Hayes said she has organized hiring events in the county to provide businesses with labor market information and for ideas about best practices to attain and retain employees. She said the county’s Arizona@Work program also assists businesses of any size in recruiting and screening applicants.
Hayes said that program also has a Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act grant that can help cover some of the cost to provide on-the-job-training or classroom training so prospective employees can obtain the skills and credentials necessary to be hired.
