Hundreds of community members donned pink attire in support of the Cancer Association of Havasu’s 24th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Saturday morning. Walkers gathered at London Bridge Beach for a rally that included music and dancing.
The nonprofit organization, which is one of the 20 health-related programs under the Havasu Community Health Foundation, welcomed walkers of all ages to participate in the event.
Since October signifies the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Cancer Association of Havasu’s Director Jolene Jensen says their walk is always held on the first Saturday of the month. The event honored members of Bosom Buddies of Havasu, the association’s breast cancer survivors group.
Survivors who have been affected by other types of cancer along with their families, caregivers, community organizations and health care providers were welcome to attend and show their support.
“(The walk) helps bring awareness for what we do for our city, it helps raise funds to help provide low-cost mammogram screening,” said Rebecca Claas, who is the association’s secretary and chair for the annual breast cancer awareness walk.
Claas was joined on Saturday by several of her family members. Two of her sons, Jacob and Caleb Waybright, have been volunteering with the walk for over 10 years.
Mayor Cal Sheehy and Councilmember David Lane made appearances to show their support and relay the day’s proclamation to the hundreds of residents in attendance. The proclamation addressed by Sheehy recognized October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Lake Havasu City.
“I urge all citizens to support cancer survivors and join activities that will raise awareness to help prevent, detect and treat all cancers in our community,” Sheehy said.
A banner that was showcased at Saturday’s walk allowed participants to write in the name of a loved one who has been affected by cancer. Claas says once the banner is filled with names, it will be housed at HCHF’s main office in the Shambles Village in Downtown Havasu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.