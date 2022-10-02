Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Participants for Saturday’s 24th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk ranged in age with young babies amongst the hundreds of walkers.

Hundreds of community members donned pink attire in support of the Cancer Association of Havasu’s 24th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Saturday morning. Walkers gathered at London Bridge Beach for a rally that included music and dancing.

The nonprofit organization, which is one of the 20 health-related programs under the Havasu Community Health Foundation, welcomed walkers of all ages to participate in the event.

