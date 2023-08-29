A long-awaited communications provider has officially set up shop.
Allo Communications celebrated the official opening of its Downtown District storefront with a ribbon cutting on Friday. Some Lake Havasu City customers have already begun receiving fiber services, and more will be added throughout the city, says Mike Horton, Arizona general manager of Allo.
As Horton stated on Friday, Havasu’s fiber network has been in the making for the last two years. In May, the company welcomed its first set of customers in its pilot city in Arizona, which Horton describes as being Havasu.
“We completed roughly 75 miles of a very rugged, middle mile network that connects Lake Havasu City to Kingman,” Horton continued. “That’s the middle mile that’s going to be able to provide the citizens and the businesses of Lake Havasu City with a fully diverse, redundant network.”
This redundancy is a consistent model that provides customers with continuous service amid outages, Horton explained.
Customers on Havasu’s network have been added into passive optical networks, or PONS, which include a thousand rooftop neighborhoods and business areas, he continues. Seven PONs have been established in the city with 58 more needing to be completed.
With Havasu’s population of 58,000 residents and rising, Horton wants more communities to have access to his fiber optic service.
“We’re actually overbuilding the entire city where the existing telephone cable or power infrastructure already exists,” Horton said. “We’re going up and down every single street with fiber optic cable.”
Current services available include fiber internet, phone and television. Internet selections range from 500 Mbps, 1 GIG to 2.3 GIG. Horton hopes to introduce a mobile option in the near future to complement Allo’s fiber services.
An accomplishment that Horton brought light to during Friday’s ceremony is the employment of 51 Havasu associates. Hiring local employees provides customers with service that is closer to their residences, Horton explains.
“We are going to continue to ramp up because as we add more PONs and we add more customers, we clearly want to make sure that if there is any installation or customer service issue, that the citizens of Lake Havasu City will be talking to an ALLO employee right here local,” Horton said.
ALLO Communications is located 2186 McCulloch Blvd N. For more information on available services, contact 928-889-3255 or visit allofiber.com.
