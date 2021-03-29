Dozens of Lake Havasu City veterans appeared at the SARA Park Rodeo Grounds on Monday, in observance of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day. And according to at least one U.S. congressman, Havasu has proven especially determined to serve those who once served their country.
The Vietnam Veterans’ Outdoor Event began Monday morning to recognize nearly 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War, with the withdrawal of the U.S. troops from the country in 1973. It was a somber occasion for some, while for others it was an opportunity to celebrate those who went unrecognized decades ago.
Congressman Paul Gosar, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy and other city officials appeared at Monday’s event to show their gratitude for those who served, and recognition of those who never returned. And for the March 29 observance of Vietnam Veterans’ Remembrance Day, Gosar recognized specifically the efforts Havasu has made to serve its veteran population.
“When many of these veterans returned after the war, they weren’t welcomed back,” Gosar said. “I came to acknowledge our Vietnam veterans. And in the case of Havasu, the city has been one of the most aggressive about serving its veterans and the rebuilding of individuals through its Veterans Court.”
The Lake Havasu City Veterans Treatment Court was recognized by Gosar on the floor of the U.S. Congress in 2019. Now eight years old, the program has been one of the most effective programs in Gosar’s district in improving the lives of U.S. veterans, according to previous statements from Gosar’s office.
“Havasu has a great community of veterans, and they’re happy to help out,” Gosar said at Monday’s gathering. “They’re trendsetters. There’s a lot of activism and inclusion in this community. And my office has always said that if any veteran needs help, just ask. We will always try to get benefits and resources for them if our veterans reach out to us.”
Mayor Sheehy said he was grateful to Havasu’s veterans, and welcomed Gosar’s support for the city’s former servicemen.
“I’m grateful that we’re able to celebrate our Vietnam veterans and give them a proper welcome home,” Sheehy said. “Havasu is very veteran-friendly, and the city continues to show support for those who served our great country.”
And it wasn’t only Havasu’s own veterans in attendance either, as the event drew veterans and families from other parts of Western Arizona as well.
Jerry Fite, 72, of Fort Mohave, attended the event with his wife. Fite served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-72. Fite enjoys the effort he’s seen in Havasu to support and celebrate its Vietnam veterans over the years.
“In Bullhead City and Fort Mohave, events like this aren’t really publicized,” Fite said. “It feels good to be recognized.”
According to Fite, that recognition hasn’t always been given. And when it was, it was often less than positive after the war ended.
“Back in the seventies, it wasn’t a war that people really spoke of. It was very political,” Fite said. “People didn’t realize that a lot of soldiers were drafted, and didn’t have a choice. People were very cold … you didn’t really tell people that you served back then. But in certain areas that’s changed. The general population is a lot more tolerant of what happened over there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.