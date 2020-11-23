The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce achieved a 5-star accreditation from the US Chamber of Commerce. Local Chamber officials said they were thrilled to get the top honor again.
The U.S. Chamber last week awarded accreditation to 15 chamber organizations in the nation, and Lake Havasu City’s branch was 12 to receive the 5-star rating.
“From connecting business owners with needed resources to advocating on behalf of their region with lawmakers, these chambers convene thought leaders to strengthen the collective voices of their members,” said Raymond P. Towle, a vice president with the U.S. Chamber organization.
The only program of its kind in the country, U.S. Chamber accreditation recognizes excellence in chamber planning and performance. According to a news release, to achieve accreditation, a chamber must demonstrate quality programs, clear organizational procedures, and effective communications by meeting minimum operation and program standards in the areas of governance, program development, government affairs, and technology.
