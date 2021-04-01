With the workforce getting ready to head back into the workplace after over a year of working at home the Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce is holding an event to help ease businesses into the transition back to normal.
HELP which stands for Healthy Empowered Local Proponent, is an expo style event put on by the chamber that will focus on three areas of business health: employee health, finical health and environment health.
HELP came about when the Chamber applied for Governor Doug Ducey’s Chamber of Commerce covid-19 response grant program last November. For their grant proposal Lake Havasu received $40,000 from the Governor’s Office Crisis Contingency fund.
“We have put together a group of people for what will kind of be like a health fair,” Lisa Krueger, President of the Chamber, explained. “The group is made up of local practitioners, experts etc. who are going to be staged in the Havasu room at the Quality Inn.”
Krueger says that when participants come to check in they will receive a punch card or passport and then receive an order of which tables they should go talk to.
As they make their way from table to table participants will learn about topics like stress management, nutrition, exercises to do in the office, finances during times of crisis and information of saving for retirement.
For the information on environmental health the Chamber has enlisted the services of the Mohave County Department of Health.
“They (health department) are going to have information on cleaning protocol for businesses…they will also be examples of the PPE you should have as far as masks and shields,” Krueger said.
After talking with all the tables, participants will bring their punch card or passport back to the check in table where they will receive a certificate of completion which Krueger hopes they will display in their place of business.
“(Putting the certificate up) will show and hopefully instill consumer confidence so that consumers will be happy to go back in and shop in retail stores or whatever professional place of business,” Kruger said.
To help limit size HELP will be held on three different dates: April 28 from 9 to 1, April 29 from 4 to 8 and May 5 from 1 to 5. All sessions will be livestream for those who cannot attend in person.
After all three sessions are completed the Chamber will close out the event with a virtual Keynote from speaker Rebecca Heiss who will tie all the messages from HELP together.
However that won’t be the end of HELP. As part of receiving the grant money from the Governor’s office the proposed program has to be sustainable and to do that someone from the chamber and the health department will visit businesses that participated 90 days later.
HELP is open to all businesses. The Chamber will release information soon about how to register for the event.
