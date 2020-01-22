The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to serve on the steering committee for its newly formed political action committee.The Chamber’s Board of Directors voted to approve the PAC at its November board of directors meeting.
The Lake Havasu Chamber PAC will focus its efforts on supporting or opposing issues that affect the business climate in the city. LHC PAC will not be endorsing candidates.
“The Chamber has become more and more involved in local issues in the past few years,” said Chamber President Lisa Krueger in a news release. “We supported the local education initiative in 2016 and more recently Proposition 409 that gave the city government the opportunity to increase its expenditure limitation; both with promotional and financial support. Forming the PAC will give us greater opportunities to support business and industry issues.”
LHC PAC will be funded by contributions and other fundraising, Krueger said.
The PAC will be composed of five to nine business members and will include a cross section of political parties, genders, industries, ages and ethnicities. Chamber members with an interest in serving a two-year term are welcome to submit a letter of interest to be considered for the PAC steering committee. Once the committee is formed, it will be a standing committee of the Chamber of Commerce. Letters (300 to 400 words) should be emailed to Krueger at lisak@havasuchamber.com.
For more information, call Krueger at 928-855-4115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.