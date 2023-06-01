Havasu educator named as incoming Chamber president and CEO

Andrea Helart, communications and outreach director for the Lake Havasu Unified School District, will serve as president and CEO for the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce beginning on Aug. 1.

 Courtesy of Andrea Helart

A replacement has been named nearly two months after the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce announced the retirement of its president and CEO Lisa Krueger.

In mid-April, the organization broke the news of its long-standing member’s decision to retire after spending 27 years with the Havasu and Parker Chamber of Commerces. Now, Andrea Helart, who currently serves as the communications and outreach director for the Lake Havasu Unified School District, will step into the new role on Aug. 1, according to a press release provided by the Chamber.

