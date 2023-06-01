A replacement has been named nearly two months after the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce announced the retirement of its president and CEO Lisa Krueger.
In mid-April, the organization broke the news of its long-standing member’s decision to retire after spending 27 years with the Havasu and Parker Chamber of Commerces. Now, Andrea Helart, who currently serves as the communications and outreach director for the Lake Havasu Unified School District, will step into the new role on Aug. 1, according to a press release provided by the Chamber.
The role will not be the first engagement Helart has had with the Chamber. As a former graduate of the organization’s Leadership Lake Havasu program, Krueger says that Helart has also been a long-time volunteer for many of the Chamber’s programs.
In addition to her participation in the leadership group, Helart has been a member of a former Advanced Leadership Lake Havasu program, Krueger adds. Helart was also involved in the Chamber’s education committee and remained with the program when it transferred to the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership over a decade ago. She now is a leader for the Leadership Alumni Network Committee and continues her work as a foundation board member, Krueger says.
“Being able to pass the torch to a local person and somebody who I’ve known for probably 20 years… And then has been a Chamber volunteer for all of these years and that I know understands the purpose of the Chamber,” Krueger said. “ It makes me feel relieved that it’s going into the hands of a woman who I know and I respect and I trust.”
In her previous education roles, Helart has extensive experience as the principal of Jamaica Elementary School as well as being a former teacher. Outside of her educational background, Helart owns Ulu Consulting, which offers clients mentoring and leadership skills consulting.
The decision to choose Helart as Krueger’s replacement was made through a selection committee composed of Chamber Executive Committee members. Per the Chamber’s press release, Helart’s husband Jason Helart, sat out of the decision making process once Helart made her interest known to the Chamber.
Before the departure of Krueger on Aug. 31, Helart will work alongside Krueger during the transition period, the press release further states.
Spending 21 years in education, Helart says she will no longer serve as a district educator once she enters her role as president and CEO. Krueger adds that Helart’s experience in life coaching will help her bring people together to accomplish tasks.
“For now, I’m committed to that role,” said Helart of her new Chamber position. “I definitely am not done supporting education or our district.”
For more information on the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, call 928-855-4115 or visit www.havasuchamber.com.
