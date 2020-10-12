The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce announced it will oppose Prop. 208, the “Invest in Education initiative. The Chamber said in a statement signed by Chairman Angie Saltzman and President and CEO Lisa Krueger that public education funding should be a priority for the legislature, but in a way that is fair for all taxpayers.
In the statement, the Chamber said the proposition on November’s ballots wil indirectly reduce disposable income for businesses and put Arizona in the top 10 highest taxed states in the US.
