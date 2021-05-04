The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominees for the annual Chamber awards. Nomination forms have been distributed to Chamber members and are now available to the general public. Deadline to return nominations is noon, Friday, May 28. Categories are:

Ambassador of the Year

Whelan Leadership Award

Community Development and Improvement

Chamber Volunteer of the Year

Chamber Business of the Year

Havasu Booster

Outstanding Young Professional

Business and Education Leader

Ethics in Business Award

Spirit of Hospitality Award

Citizen of the Year

The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s annual meeting and celebration of business, with a special 50-year anniversary theme of “A Night of Golden Legacy – A Bridge to the Future, on Friday, June 11. The gala will be held at the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors Convention Center, and will include heavy appetizers and a cash bar. Tickets will be $50 for chamber members and $65 for general admission. For information or to make nominations, visit www.havasuchamber.com, or call 928-855-4115.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.