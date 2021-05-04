The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominees for the annual Chamber awards. Nomination forms have been distributed to Chamber members and are now available to the general public. Deadline to return nominations is noon, Friday, May 28. Categories are:
Ambassador of the Year
Whelan Leadership Award
Community Development and Improvement
Chamber Volunteer of the Year
Chamber Business of the Year
Havasu Booster
Outstanding Young Professional
Business and Education Leader
Ethics in Business Award
Spirit of Hospitality Award
Citizen of the Year
The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s annual meeting and celebration of business, with a special 50-year anniversary theme of “A Night of Golden Legacy – A Bridge to the Future, on Friday, June 11. The gala will be held at the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors Convention Center, and will include heavy appetizers and a cash bar. Tickets will be $50 for chamber members and $65 for general admission. For information or to make nominations, visit www.havasuchamber.com, or call 928-855-4115.
