Despite Lake Havasu City’s historical roots in Arizona, businesses have developed exponentially within the first two decades of the 21st Century. Now, local experts will help those businesses embrace new technology to expand further into the regional and national marketplace.
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host Tech Fest on Tuesday, at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. The event will feature classes and discussions led by Havasu information and technology experts, as well as interactive displays for guests and students.
According to Chamber Vice President of Investor Relations Niki Nickle, Tech Fest was a product of the Chamber’s “Young and Industrious” think tank. Members of the Lake Havasu High School STEM Club, as well as students from Mohave Community College and Arizona State University have been invited to attend.
“Local businesses have used technology in innovative ways,” Nickle said. “We’re showcasing Havasu’s tech. We want to break the stereotype of Havasu being a dusty town that still uses pen and paper, and to show that social media can be used to market services, bridge the gap between businesses and their consumers, and show businesses that they have local resources at their disposal.”
The event will include lectures on branding through social media, web-presence for businesses, monitoring internet metrics, and how to use video to greatest effect in advertising. Guest speakers will include representatives from Hey Ms. Lauren Creative Agency and Rebel Eye Media, with exhibitions by Nomadic, 32 Bravo Media, Allo Communications, Explorer Technology, Havasu Photos and Today’s News-Herald.
“It’s a place for techies to play,” Nickle said. “Because this is our first Tech Fest, our expectations are realistic. But there is still room in the classes at the event, which are listed on EventBrite and GoLakeHavasu.”
The event is scheduled to begin with the opening of the exhibition hall at 2 p.m., at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. Admission will be free to the public.
“It’s been promoted by our partners and different media outlets … we’re excited that people are excited for it,” Nickle said.
