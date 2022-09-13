Despite Lake Havasu City’s historical roots in Arizona, businesses have developed exponentially within the first two decades of the 21st Century. Now, local experts will help those businesses embrace new technology to expand further into the regional and national marketplace.

The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host Tech Fest on Tuesday, at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. The event will feature classes and discussions led by Havasu information and technology experts, as well as interactive displays for guests and students.

