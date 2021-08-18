A new class of Lake Havasu City residents began their journey this week to become tomorrow’s community leaders.
On Tuesday night members of the 2021-2022 Leadership Lake Havasu program gathered together for the first time for an orientation introducing them to the program and providing them a preview of what to expect for the upcoming year.
“The class will have a monthly discussion regarding public policy and how it relates to that day’s ‘issue,’” Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lisa Kruger said. “They will also learn team building skills, social media skills, presentation and public speaking skills, how to fundraise, parliamentary procedure followed by a mock city council meeting (with the actual council’s participation), conducting meetings, staff development, customer service and what it takes to serve on a nonprofit board or committee.”
This is the 21st year that the leadership program has been running in Havasu. According to Kruger the idea for a “leadership program that would grow new civic and government leaders” originated at a 1998 town hall meeting. The decision was made that the Chamber of Commerce would run the program but in 2012 the Chamber formed the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership which took over a majority of the responsibility for the program.
The new class currently has 19 members but that number could grow as the year goes on. These 19 Havasu residents come from a wide range of backgrounds including bankers, mortgage brokers, teachers, a senior care consultant, an optometrist assistant and more.
For more information on the Leadership Lake Havasu program contact the Chamber at 928-855-4115.
