The Chemehuevi Tribal Casino maintains two ferries to transport Lake Havasu City residents across the Colorado River for hourly excursions.
But one of those ferries was already docked awaiting repairs this week — and the tribe’s remaining ferry will now remain dry docked after a Thursday mechanical failure.
According to Chemhehevi Tribal Councilman Butch Ochoa, both of the tribe’s ferries will remain absent from Lake Havasu, as they await replacement parts.
Until then, Ochoa says the tribe has hired charter boats from Lake Havasu City businesses London Bridge Jet Boat Tours and Blue Water Jet Boat Tours.
“One of our ships awaiting repair, but there’s a lack of parts,” Ochoa said. “The other blew a seal and is drydocked. We’ve ordered parts to repair them, but it’s a dealer item. They can’t just ship the parts to our office in Lake Havasu City. They have to send them from San Diego.”
The second of the tribe’s two ferry vessels reportedly suffered a mechanical failure Thursday afternoon near Lake Havasu’s north basin. Mohave County Sheriff’s boating safety officers responded to the boat’s location, and remained onboard until a towing vessel transported the ferry to Arizona’s coastline, with more than 80 passengers rescued in the incident.
Although the tribe’s ferries are out of commission until necessary parts can be replaced, the tribe will continue to use local charter craft to bring Havasu residents and visitors to the tribe’s casino daily, from 9 a.m. until as late as 3 a.m.
And those vessels will be needed this weekend, as the tribe welcomes the Liqui Moly Full Throttle Water Watercross racing event to Havasu Landing.
The event began Friday afternoon with registration and practice runs at Havasu Landing, and Ochoa hopes Havasu residents and visitors will make use of charter craft to attend the event.
“We would love to have Havasu residents there, and there are a lot of people who will be racing who are from Lake Havasu City,” Ochoa said. “We have food vendors, spectator seating, and we’re hoping for a big crowd from Havasu.”
For more information about the event, visit www.ftwxracing.com.
