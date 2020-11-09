The life of a Lake Havasu City child was saved last month, but only at the cost of his legs.
The son of Brian and Juliana Baumkirchner, owners of Havasu’s chain of Human Bean drive-through cafes, is now recovering after the amputation of both of his legs in a surgery necessary to save his life. Beuden Baumkirchner, 3, suffered from a staph infection after a fall from his bicycle, which became septic. The infection spread throughout Beauden’s body, requiring several leg surgeries before doctors were forced to amputate both of his legs below the knee on Monday, according to reports from ABC News 10 in San Diego.
A GoFundMe account has been created to aid in the family’s anciliary and medical expenses by friend David Christensen, of Havasu. The campaign was created Monday, and has already raised $44,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Thursday evening.
“This beautiful family has been crushed by these events,” Christensen wrote in Beauden’s GoFundMe page.” Aside from having most of the facets of a young boy’s life stripped from their hands, they are faced with an uphill battle with insurance, recovery, ancillary care and the likelihood of counselling for them all. They are also incurring the basic life costs of local room and board for mom, dad and Beauden’s two sisters.”
Baumkirchner’s own generosity is known to Havasu residents, including a fundraising campaign at the Human Bean to aid the surviving family of Lake Havasu City Firefighter Bradley Lydic, who was killed in a 2018 motor vehicle accident.
Those who are interested in donating to Baumkirchner’s family can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/3-year-old-beauden.
