The Planning and Zoning Commission met for 15 minutes Tuesday and tabled the only agenda item.
The commission intended to vote on a proposed rezone near 3180 North McCulloch Boulevard at Hilltop Community Church.
Thank you for reading!
The Planning and Zoning Commission met for 15 minutes Tuesday and tabled the only agenda item.
The commission intended to vote on a proposed rezone near 3180 North McCulloch Boulevard at Hilltop Community Church.
According to the meeting’s agenda, In 1999, the city approved a conditional use permit for a learning center for up to 40 children. In 2018, the maximum grade was established at 115.5 feet. Additionally, the church expressed interest in constructing a 30-foot-tall building.
In 2019 the land was rezoned for new buildings, as Hilltop Community Church was looking to expand, including adding a learning center and a few other buildings.
After the first plan was presented, city staff recommended the main building be allowed a 30-foot building height and additional buildings be no taller than 15 feet. An amendment to the approved development was then submitted.
At Tuesday’s meeting, during the public discussion, Rob Sampson with Selberg Associates informed the commission that they had received the wrong information.
The original letter sent to the city staff for review was not the same letter sent to homeowners near the church and did not reflect the proposed changes.
The intended request is for a 25-foot height maximum, while the presentation made during the meeting said the maximum height requested was 15 feet.
“This is not the application that we would like to have you judge on based on the 16-foot heights, it’s too limiting in our opinion, but we are certainly willing to listen to anybody and your feedback,” Sampson said to the commission.
Sampson suggested tabling the issue to allow the commission to review the letter sent to the homeowners.
Planning Division Manager and Zoning Administrator Luke Morris and City Attorney Kelly Garry agreed with this recommendation, and the commission tabled the discussion.
“From 16 feet to 25 feet seems like quite a large change, so staff’s recommendation would be unfortunately probably to table this so we get the staff report put together for whatever they are actually requesting, and then we can go back to the planning and zoning commission for further action,” Morris said.
The correct proposal will be discussed again during the next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Aug. 16, and will be open to the public.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A new housing study is looking into issues of affordability and availability in La…
MOHAVE VALLEY — Irrigation and Drainage District Board members will discuss and take possible action Tuesday on proposed long-term system conservation contributions to Lake Mead.
Teachers hailing from Arizona to the Philippines are joining Havasu’s ranks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.