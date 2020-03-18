To help mitigate the coronavirus threat, many Lake Havasu City churches are closing their doors temporarily. However, most are turning to the internet for broadcasting sermons and relaying other messages to congregants. While meetings, events and activities are suspended in the coming days, the houses of worship plan to use Facebook and their own web pages to stay in touch with members.
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church will remain open for those who want to drop by.
“All masses have been canceled, but the church is open during the day for private prayer,” said Renee Brindis of Our Lady of the Lake. “Right now we are working on setting ourselves up for livestreaming (services).”
The church’s soup kitchen also remains open, but in a slightly different way.
“On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning, we’ll be serving take-out dinners,” Brindis said.
A painful decision
Canceling services was a tough call for most church leaders, including Pastor Dale Ray at Lakeview Community Church. He had just emerged from a meeting on the matter Tuesday afternoon when he spoke with Today’s News-Herald.
“As a pastor, (canceling) is the very last thing I wanted to do,” he said. Sermons will be broadcast on the church’s Facebook page. He said the church is complying with guidelines issued Monday by the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control not to hold meetings of more than 10 people.
“It’s a simple request and we have to do it,” Ray said.
Across town, another pastor had a different outcome at a meeting he had just attended on the matter.
The Rev. Andrew Cave at Lamb of God Lutheran Church said services will proceed as normal on Sunday.
“A lot of thought and a lot of prayer went into this decision,” he said.
A representative at Church of Christ on Palo Verde Boulevard also said Sunday services there will proceed as planned.
Several other churches hadn’t yet finalized their decisions on how to handle Sunday services, including Mount Olive Lutheran Church, First Church of Christ, Scientist and Abundant Grace.
Turning to technology
Several churches will broadcast services online. Those include Calvary Baptist Church, Church of the Nazarene, Community Presbyterian Church and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Calvary, one of Havasu’s largest church congregations, will hold online-only worship services this weekend, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Even in the midst of the social distancing storm, Pastor Ray of Lakeview Community Church said he was concerned about those who rely on churches to provide camaraderie, inspiration and a sense of community.
“We may not be able to see each other in person, but we can still stay in touch with phone calls during this time. Offer to go buy groceries for someone who is afraid to go out,” he said. “There are a number of ways the Christian community can reach out to our neighbors and friends.”
