The Lake Havasu City Council’s meeting on Tuesday will be the first to begin at 5:30 p.m., after the council elected to move its meetings forward by 30 minutes in March.
Council meetings have started at 6 p.m. for years, but during its meeting on March 14 the council voted to change the language in city code to begin the meetings at 5:30 p.m., instead. Councilmembers said they wanted to make sure people still had time to get to the meetings after the close of the regular business day, but also wanted to begin a little earlier so the meetings won’t last quite as long into the night.
