The section in Havasu’s city code titled “Council Requests” will be reviewed by the council next week in what is becoming a bi-annual tradition. That section of the code was recently revised in 2019, and again in late-2021.

The Lake Havasu City Council will consider changes to how agendas for its meetings are formed and when those meetings are held during its meeting on Tuesday. The item was first brought forward by Councilmember Jeni Coke during the City Council’s annual planning session on Feb. 1, and a majority of councilmembers agreed to discuss it.

shutthe frontdoor

"The whole point of the city council is to listen to and educate the voters and take their concerns to the meeting in a constructive way." Excellent point, and when does this happen?

Roco
Rick Ware

Shuttle Frontdoor: 👍👍👍

HollyAnneO
Holly Ontiveros

Meetings need to be held when most of the working-class are off and can attend. While I understand and sympathize that council members have kids to put to bed, etcetera...you signed up to run for this position with clearly laid-out requirements, and it is one night every few weeks.

As for removing the ability for a council member to bring an item up for the agenda, this needs to be voted down. If a topic is not within the council's jurisdiction, the member can tell their constituents that and suggest whatever alternative path they can take. The whole point of the city council is to listen to and educate the voters, and take their concerns to the meeting in a constructive way.

Roco
Rick Ware

Holly Ontiveros: [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Michele lin

Thank you. This is precisely why these changes should not be approved. It is a disgrace to democracy. Council Member Michele Lin

