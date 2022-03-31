Three more candidates for elected office in Lake Havasu City turned in their paperwork on Thursday, securing there spots on the primary election ballot.
Incumbent Mayor Cal Sheehy became the first candidate for the mayor’s office to turn in the necessary paperwork to be included on the Aug. 2 ballot this year. Sheehy’s petition includes 1,289 signatures of Havasu residents – which is the maximum number allowed. Sheehy is employed as the General Manager of London Bridge Resort.
Meanwhile, there will be at least four names on primary election ballot for City Council, with three seats up for grabs in the 2022 election.
Incumbent Councilmember Michele Lin, who owes Lin’s Little China, submitted her paperwork to seek re-election on Thursday. Lin’s petition includes 808 signatures. R. Morgan Braden, owner of Havasu Balloon Hospital, also turned in his paperwork to the city clerk’s office Thursday. Braden’s petition includes 773 signatures.
Lin and Braden will be joined on the ballot for City Council by Planning and Zoning Commissioner David Diaz and Mark Curry, who works in sales at Just 4 Fun Powersports. Both candidates for council submitted their paperwork to the city earlier this month.
Prospective candidates for mayor and City Council must turn in the required paperwork and accompanying signatures to the city clerk by the end of the day Monday in order for their name to appear on the ballot in the 2022 elections.
In all, nine citizens expressed interest in running for a seat on the City Council by picking up a candidate packet earlier this year, while three citizens picked up packets to run for mayor.
