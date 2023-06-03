The Lake Havasu City Council completed contract negotiations with the top three city employees during a marathon executive session on Thursday, and new contracts for City Manager Jess Knudson, City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli, and City Attorney Kelly Garry are expected to come back to the council for approval during a public hearing on June 13.
The City Council conducts an annual review of all three positions – which are the only members of city staff who are employed directly by the council. On Thursday the council held a special meeting and immediately adjourned to executive session to discuss the personnel matters. Although the discussions and negotiations occur behind closed doors, any action as a result of the executive session must be taken in a public hearing.
After 3.5 hours the council returned to the chambers and resumed the special meeting. Without any further discussion, the council voted 7-0 to direct staff to draft contracts for the employees “as discussed in executive session.”
Those completed contracts are expected to return to council for another public hearing during its June 13 meeting.
Thursday’s meeting was the council’s second executive session on the subject.
The first meeting on May 23 was cut short after 1.5 hours because the council had a regular meeting scheduled for the same evening. During that meeting, the council voted 5-1-1 to give Knudson, Garry and Kalauli a “favorable” review and they also directed staff to “draft employment contracts as discussed in executive session” at that time.
Councilmember Michele Lin voted against that motion in May, and Councilmember Nancy Campbell abstained from the vote. Campbell said she didn’t want to vote on all three employees at once, and would have preferred to evaluate each employee individually.
