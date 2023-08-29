Movie fans can rejoice in an upcoming celebrity visit.
Those familiar with film titles, such as “Apollo 13,” “The Waterboy,” or 1967’s “The Jungle Book” may know of actor Clint Howard. The veteran entertainer is planning a weekend visit to Flashback Toys & Collectibles in downtown Lake Havasu City. His scheduled Saturday appearance is one of four in-store signings to be held at the local business.
The collectibles store has operated for close to five years, says Matt Ferree, owner. His store’s grand opening coincided with his first signing event of “Friday the 13th” actor C.J. Graham. The following year gave residents a chance to visit with “Halloween” actor Tony Moran.
In October of last year, actor Miko Hughes from “Pet Sematary” and “Kindergarten Cop” was added to the list of celebrity appearances.
Through personal connections, visits from actors have been coordinated by Ferree. Attending genre-themed conventions also allows him to speak with actors on a personal level. Occasional help from close friends in the horror industry aided with some of the store’s earlier signings, Ferree adds.
Previous in-store signings have added excitement to customers visiting Ferree’s store. He describes watching the demeanor of those attending change once meeting the actors.
“Some of my regulars that are usually real quiet, they get all excited when certain people come,” Ferree continued. “But, they all take time to talk with you.”
For Howard, the 64-year-old actor says Ferree initiated contact for Havasu’s signing. Gracing television and movie screens since the age of 2, signings allow Howard to interact with fans of all ages, he says.
“It’s the general satisfaction that I’ve touched so many people,” Howard said. “As an actor, I was raised, literally, since before I could remember, to look somebody in the eye and communicate with them, to read somebody, to really understand where they’re coming from.”
Being in the limelight early on led Howard to accruing over 250 film and television credits, some of which are considered cult classics. His appearance in the 1995 slasher film “Ice Cream Man” is one film he’s received astounding fan feedback, he says.
During one fan encounter, Howard was introduced to a 5-year-old boy whose grandfather brought him to a signing. Howard was soon told of the grandfather’s intention of watching the cult classic slasher film with his grandson.
“Even though there were kids in ‘Ice Cream Man,’ I’m not sure there are moments in the movie that are fit for five-year-olds to watch,” Howard continued. “Ultimately, it was fit to watch, it’s just a movie. But, that moment, that first time, ‘I just wanted my grandson to meet the ice cream man before I showed him the movie,’ my jaw just dropped.”
On Saturday, fans can visit with Howard during his trip to Havasu. Prices are set at $20 for a photograph taken with Howard, $50 for an autograph, and $60 for a combined autograph and photograph, Ferree says.
An in-depth interview with Clint Howard can be found in Today’s News-Herald’s upcoming September edition of Havasu: Arizona’s Coastal Life magazine.
