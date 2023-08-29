Movie fans can rejoice in an upcoming celebrity visit.

Those familiar with film titles, such as “Apollo 13,” “The Waterboy,” or 1967’s “The Jungle Book” may know of actor Clint Howard. The veteran entertainer is planning a weekend visit to Flashback Toys & Collectibles in downtown Lake Havasu City. His scheduled Saturday appearance is one of four in-store signings to be held at the local business.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.