Metallica has postponed Sunday’s concert in Arizona after announcing that lead singer James Hetfield has tested positive for COVID-19. The group has rescheduled the second night of its tour stop at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium for Sept. 9. The band is currently on its M72 tour in the U.S. and plays two concerts in every city. The Arizona Republic reported that Metallica has been playing 16 songs every opening night since this tour hit the U.S. following “Seek & Destroy” with a set-closing “Master of Puppets.” But the newspaper said fans at Friday night’s show in Glendale got a 14-song set with no “Master of Puppets” and then announced Hetfield’s illness on Saturday.