For almost 25 years, the Cancer Association of Havasu has coordinated healthcare services to residents who need it. But some of the community’s newer medical professionals, as well as their patients, may not even be aware of those services.
Cancer Association officials introduced themselves Wednesday evening to nurses, doctors and other medical professionals in a special dinner gathering at Shugrue’s Restaurant. As dozens of the nonprofit organization’s guests and supporters dined at the establishment, overlooking the London Bridge, organizers explained the association’s services to patients in Lake Havasu City.
“We decided that while we continue to be the best kept secret in town, our best audience is you, the medical community,” said Cancer Association representative Kathy Jo Baumer on Wednesday. “We need to build relationships with you, our medical community, which is why we wanted to invite you here so that we can tell you about all of the programs we have to offer.”
Among the organization’s services, the Cancer Association of Havasu offers support for cancer survivors, financial assistance for medical lab work, low-cost cancer screenings, transportation costs for patients who have to travel outside of Havasu and scholarships for medical students.
Former Cancer Association Director Jolene Jensen described the organization’s efforts on Wednesday.
“You’re on the front line,” Jensen told the event’s guests on Wednesday. “You’re the people that are dealing with the patients that we want this information to get to. We don’t want to be a secret anymore. The secret’s out - We’re gonna let you know everything we have available.”
Jensen described the organization’s efforts to provide low-cost cancer screenings for Havasu residents, available to all Havasu residents regardless of income or existing insurance. For patients who may otherwise struggle to afford cancer testing or labwork, Jensen said the Cancer Association is willing to pick up the tab.
“We want you to let your patients know that if they have an issue about paying for some labs, they can come to our office and say they need their full battery of labs. We don’t want anyone to say, ‘Oh, that’s going to be $400? Wait a minute, have I met my deductible this year? I think I’ll pass’. We want these screenings done, because we’re all about early detection to save that person’s life.”
According to Jensen, the Cancer Association can also assist with low-dose lung CT scans, mammograms, oral cancer exams, skin cancer screenings and other services. But those services can only be provided if patients know about them.
“We don’t see patients,” Jensen told assembled healthcare professionals at Wednesday’s gathering. “We’re not healthcare providers … It’s you. You’re the first contact for people in our community. We want you to just let them know that there’s a service here, that’s available. They can come and see if we can help them with it.”
The Cancer Association of Havasu was founded in 1999 by philanthropist Kathy Hodel and organizer Evie Cistaro. Cistaro also spoke at Wednesday’s gathering.
“We started with zero dollars, and zero programs,” Cistaro told medical professionals at Wednesday’s gathering. “Twenty-five years later, we have raised a lot of money, and we have provided these programs in this community. I want all of you to come to us if we can help anybody in your office, at the hospital or wherever you need. I’m so proud of this organization, all the women on the committee and how hard we work in this community. Cancer never sleeps, and we’re here to assist the cancer needs in this community.”
The Cancer Association is a branch of the Havasu Community Health Foundation, which also helms the Dementia Connection of Havasu, as well as multiple support groups for a host of behavioral and physical health conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.