The new year brings new beginnings and for the Havasu Community Health Foundation new beginnings means a new location.
On Jan. 3 the foundation will officially open its new location at the Shambles Village located in downtown Lake Havasu City at 2126 McCulloch Blvd. Health Foundation Executive Director Linda Seaver says the move has been a long time coming for the organization that has been steadily growing since 2016.
“Right now we have around 1,100 square feet at 94 Acoma Blvd. and we have grown,” Seaver said. “The foundation has 29 programs and we need more space. We’ll run maybe two or three support groups at a time and we have had to put some of the groups at ASU.”
The new location will give the foundation access to 4,000 square feet of space for all its activities, Seaver says. The new space has three rooms for support groups to meet in with the largest one being able to hold 35 to 40 people.
“Now we want to bring everyone under one place, with the exception of the food bank,” Seaver said.
The new location will also be convenient for those using the foundation’s services Seaver says.
“A lot of our clients they come from their doctors office and drive all the way out here to 94 Acoma and then they got to go all the way back to the hospital for a mammogram or an X-ray or lab works and what is so nice is that we are just a few blocks from everything,” Seaver said.
Besides those benefits Seaver says the Health Foundation is excited to be in a more centralized location of town.
“The downtown is being revitalized and we want to be a part of that,” Seaver said.
Seaver, who has been the Health Foundation’s executive director since 2016, credits her staff and a long list of volunteers for putting in the effort to make the foundation’s growth possible.
“We only have four staff members and over 100 volunteers,” Seaver said. “And when people volunteer it is because it is out of the goodness of their hearts. When you get people like that you can’t go wrong. You absolutely can’t go wrong and I like to see all of my staff and program leaders get the recognition…that makes me bubble over with pride.”
As of the now the office at 94 Acoma is closed but the Foundation is operating in a limited capacity out of the new location as renovations are completed. Seaver recommends that people looking to use the Foundation’s service call ahead at 928-453-8190.
