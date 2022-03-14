A Lake Havasu City Company could be awarded a $289,000 contract for the installation of a waterline on the I-40 Industrial Corridor.
Pending a vote on Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, county officials have recommended Havasu-based Pat Bern Construction for the project. Pat Bern Construction was chosen from a list of five competitive bids received by the county in mid-February.
County records show that the new waterline would be laid in Golden Valley, spanning from a desert area south of Ocotillo Road to Yucca Drive. Cost of the project will be an estimated $272,948, with an additional 5.9% contingency of $16,000. The county’s governing board could also allocate $60,000 from its I-40 Connections Fund to further augment the construction.
Other bidders for the project included Flagstaff-based Kinney Construction, Avondale-based Standard Construction Company, Utah-based Perco Rock Company and Fort Mohave-based Premier Backhoe.
Pat Bern Construction proved to be the lowest bidder for the project, according to county records. Competing bids from Kinney Construction, Premier Backhoe and Standard construction were each higher than $430,000, while Perco Rock offered to complete the project for about $309,000.
According to county documents, about 90 cubic yards of rock will be excavated for the project. Native soil in the area of construction is rocky, and Pat Bern Construction will be required to bring graded sand for bedding material. An environmental survey of the area has not yet been conducted, and no known lead or asbestos abatement will be required.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether to approve the contract at its next meeting Monday in Kingman. The vote will take place on the county’s Consent Agenda, and may be passed without discussion by the board.
