Plans are in motion for the possible demolition of Mohave County’s former jailhouse in Kingman, and a Lake Havasu City company could lead the project later this year.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors today will discuss and possibly approve a proposed contract with Havasu-based Selberg Associates to furnish a plan for demolition of the Mohave County Jail facility at 415 Pine Street in Kingman. The $375,850 contract would also entail the design of a new legal services center building in Kingman, to be paid for through funding already allocated under the county’s FY 2022 budget.
The jail facility is directly adjacent to the Mohave County Superior Courthouse, and is not to be confused with the county’s historic jail at 310 North 4th Street in Kingman. According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, the jail planned for demolition is a holding facility that was used to house county inmates prior to the construction of the Mohave County Adult Detention Center in 2010.
