Lake Havasu City officials and medical professionals have responded to the challenges of a growing viral pandemic with the creation of a new task force to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Their first step toward that goal will be enlisting volunteers to create 15,000 medical face masks for Havasu’s doctors.
The task force was created Sunday, and includes medical professionals, real estate agents, family practitioners, Lake Havasu City fire officials and Mayor Cal Sheehy. The group’s goal will be to encourage community support for mitigating the risk of COVID-19 to Havasu residents, and strengthen Havasu’s medical infrastructure against the pandemic.
“A bunch of doctors all got together this weekend with the mayor and the director of the hospital,” said task force member and Dr. Khamranie Persaud. “The first cases in Arizona started in the Phoenix area, and we could see the epidemic getting closer and closer. We came together to see if we could share resources.”
As result of the group’s initial discussion, however, medical professionals made a disturbing discovery: Among Havasu’s physicians, there was no adequate supply of protective equipment for medical staff, nor any means of testing for the coronavirus in Havasu.
“We decided to create a task force to figure out how we could work together, rally, and see what we could do,” Persaud said.
Havasu’s COVID-19 task force was publicized on Facebook this weekend, and saw immediate support from members of the Havasu community.
“Our number-one priority is that doctors need protective face masks,” Persaud said. “We also need to educate the public on social distancing – staying at home rather than going out in public.”
Although Havasu has no confirmed coronavirus cases, Persaud says the lack of adequate testing for the coronavirus in Havasu could mean the virus has already arrived, and residents may not even know it.
President Donald Trump announced this week that coronavirus testing would be made free to the public, but “free” doesn’t necessarily mean “publicly available” in Havasu. According to Persaud, the city’s medical professionals would require testing kits for the virus – and to actually test for it, she says, doctors would require protective facemasks. As of Tuesday, such masks were unavailable in Havasu stores or readily available online.
“The people who are contracting the virus and dying are healthcare workers,” Persaud said. “There aren’t enough masks to protect those workers. Every doctor is going online and contacting local suppliers … but I think our community members can help.”
The task force is now organizing an effort to create 15,000 masks by next Monday for Havasu’s medical professionals, and is inviting volunteers from the Havasu community to aid in the effort. According to Persaud, a prototype for the masks was expected to be completed Tuesday afternoon.
“We also need other equipment,” Persaud said. “We need gowns … we need all the help we can get.”
For more information about the Havasu COVID-19 task force and how to volunteer, visit “Havasu Covid-19 Task Force Updates” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.