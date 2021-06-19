It doesn’t rain often in Lake Havasu City, with an average of less than four inches per year. But when the rain comes, according to Mohave County officials, it comes down hard.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the distribution of flood control funding to each of the county’s municipalities. Lake Havasu City is expected to receive the bulk of a total $4.15 million in flood control district tax funds this year, receiving more than the Bullhead and the City of Kingman, combined.
According to Assistant Lake Havasu City Engineer Dan Sloan, the money will go a long way - almost 70 miles long.
“We have voter 70 miles of washes in Havasu, and we have a large amount of infrastructure in place for when a flood does happen,” Sloan said. “We’re required to manage our washes and levies so they don’t flood out. We have a couple of levies designed for upgrades with this funding, and a few other levies where the money will fund actual construction.”
Under proposals by Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh, Havasu would receive $2.49 million in funding for flood control operations this year. Bullhead City would receive $977,780, and Kingman would $658,238.
Also included in the proposal is Colorado City, which would receive about $18,776 this year.
According to Walsh, the county has used a formula to allocate flood control funding to the municipalities based on their average assessed property values.
“Lake Havasu City has higher property values, so they get a higher percentage of the available funds,” Walsh said on Wednesday.
The funding can be used for any projects related to flood control, including drainage improvements, maintenance or improvement of existing washes, or the construction of flood control measures specific to each municipality’s needs.
“They can use it for washes, retention basins or any low-impact design used to prevent runoff,” Walsh said. “The county oversees this funding, and it gives us an opportunity to partner with and address flooding issues in each specific city.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the issue Monday, at its next meeting in Kingman.
