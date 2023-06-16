The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on awarding millions of dollars in flood control district funding to each of the county’s major municipalities. And for years, Lake Havasu City has received the largest portion of that funding.
Flood mitigation and stormwater maintenance remain a primary necessity in the Arizona desert, bordering the Colorado River. Every year, the county distributes funding to accommodate those efforts, based on the assessed property values of each. This year, Lake Havasu City is expected to receive $2.85 million of that funding, with Bullhead City receiving $1.12 million and Kingman receiving $742,395. The town of Colorado City is expected to receive $23,543.
That funding will come from the county’s flood control district tax revenues, of which Mohave County earned $10.17 million this fiscal year. The county’s flood control tax represents the single largest secondary property tax in Mohave County at a rate of 0.5% - More than all other forms of secondary tax revenue combined. And with a $10.82 million flood control tax levy expected for next year, that tax could represent almost 17% of all property taxes paid by Mohave County residents in Fiscal Year 2024.
Earlier this week, the Lake Havasu City Council discussed the use of that funding from the county. And Civil Engineer Mike Wolf already has plans in motion for how that funding will be spent.
“We’re currently outlining the construction of Daytona Wash, construction of Havasupai Wash Six, and construction of wash crossing improvements for the El Dorado and Queens Bay Crossings,” Wolf said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “(County flood control revenue) also funds the engineering design and construction team, and our wash maintenance program.”
According to Wolf, design for Daytona Wash, from Sneed Drive to Oak Drive, is now about 90% complete, and bidding documentation could be filed by the end of June. Bidding documentation for Havasupai Wash has already been fully submitted to the city, and construction could begin this summer.
Wolf specifically named the Queensbay crossing, near the London Bridge Resort, as an item of concern for flood control efforts. The crossing has been prone to flooding due to a dip at the location leading to the resort, which can result in water filling the crossing for long periods of time - and which has in recent storms caused vehicles to become stuck.
“We’re gonna raise (the crossing) so that the drainage can flow through, and we’ll make improvements there,” Wolf said.
The Lake Havasu City Council approved the acceptance of $2.85 million in pending county flood control funding by unanimous decision. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to finalize that agreement at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
