Stormy weather

The skies can put on quite a show when a monsoon storm hits the desert as these photos taken here in Havasu during the past several years demonstrate. But dangers of from flash floods, high winds, and lightning all heighten the need for residents to be more vigilant this time of year.

 Submitted photos courtesy of Mike Minery

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on awarding millions of dollars in flood control district funding to each of the county’s major municipalities. And for years, Lake Havasu City has received the largest portion of that funding.

Flood mitigation and stormwater maintenance remain a primary necessity in the Arizona desert, bordering the Colorado River. Every year, the county distributes funding to accommodate those efforts, based on the assessed property values of each. This year, Lake Havasu City is expected to receive $2.85 million of that funding, with Bullhead City receiving $1.12 million and Kingman receiving $742,395. The town of Colorado City is expected to receive $23,543.

