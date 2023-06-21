The Lake Havasu City Council approved a six-year extension of its contracts with Go Lake Havasu and the Partnership for Economic Development for tourism promotion and economic development activities, respectively.

During its meeting on June 13, the council voted 5-1 to approve the contract with Go Lake Havasu that pays the agency $1.6 million per year for its services to attract visitors and promote tourism to Havasu. In the next public hearing, the council voted 4-2 to approve a similar extension of the PED’s contract that pays $500,000 each year to boost the local economy through working with local businesses and attracting new investments in the community. Both of the new contracts are identical to the existing contracts with both agencies, but the new contracts extend the term of both agreements through June 30, 2029.

