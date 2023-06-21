The Lake Havasu City Council approved a six-year extension of its contracts with Go Lake Havasu and the Partnership for Economic Development for tourism promotion and economic development activities, respectively.
During its meeting on June 13, the council voted 5-1 to approve the contract with Go Lake Havasu that pays the agency $1.6 million per year for its services to attract visitors and promote tourism to Havasu. In the next public hearing, the council voted 4-2 to approve a similar extension of the PED’s contract that pays $500,000 each year to boost the local economy through working with local businesses and attracting new investments in the community. Both of the new contracts are identical to the existing contracts with both agencies, but the new contracts extend the term of both agreements through June 30, 2029.
Both contracts can be ended early by the city, or the agency. Go Lake Havasu’s contract requires 120 days written notice prior to termination, while the PED’s contract required 365 days written notice.
Councilmember Michele Lin voted against both contracts, while Councilmember Nancy Campbell joined her in opposing the contract with the PED.
Go Lake Havasu (formerly the Convention & Visitors Bureau) and the PED have both contracted with the city to provide these services since 1996.
City Manager Jess Knudson explained that through the contract, the city sets the expectations, responsibilities and obligations for both Go Lake Havasu and the PED. Both contracts require the agency to submit quarterly reports to the City Manager’s office including the amount of promotional materials provided, highlights of the agencies actives during the quarter, and accounting of all city funds spent. Both contracts also provide an ex-officio seat on the agency’s board for the City Manager or designee, while the Go Lake Havasu contract also reserves a spot on the board for a City Councilmember.
Go Lake Havasu’s contract also requires the agency to make a presentation to the council during the first quarter of each calendar year, operate the visitor center, maintain and update golakehavasu.com, and provide the city with any reports or studies commissioned by the organization.
The PED’s contract makes it the primary contact for economic development in the city, and charges the organization with maintaining an inventory of available land and properties in Lake Havasu City. The PED is also charged with seeking grant funds to help it promote economic development in the city.
Mayor Cal Sheehy explained that Havasu’s “tourism fund” was started in the 1980s when the hotel industry proposed the city’s 3% bed tax on overnight occupancy – to be used for tourism development in the community. Sheehy said those plans were further solidified in 1996 when the industry brought forward the 1% restaurant and bar tax. At that time it was decided that 75% of the proceeds from those taxes should go to Go Lake Havasu for tourism promotion with 25% going to the PED for economic development.
“That stayed true for many years until we renegotiated this contract three years ago,” Sheehy said.
At that time, the council negotiated set contracts that pay Go Lake Havasu $1.6 million per year, with $500,000 going to the PED. Sheehy said the bed tax and restaurant and bar tax are currently produce about $4.4 million per year, with the remaining money going into the city’s general fund.
Go Lake Havasu
On Wednesday, Go Lake Havasu President Terence Concannon resigned as the president and CEO of Go Lake Havasu. But Concannon was still president during the June 13 council meeting and spoke to the council on behalf of Go Lake Havasu.
Concannon told the council that the organization is proud to have helped Havasu reach the highest tourism revenues in the city’s history in 2019, 2020, 2021 and again in 2022.
“We are particularly proud of our role as the largest financial contributor to the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge, and out outreach for the celebration resulting in worldwide media coverage,” Concannon said. “I’m really proud of writing two successful grant proposals that brought in over $350,000 of additional funds for our organization for additional marketing and for holiday enhancements.”
Concannon also touted Go Lake Havasu’s work to support programs such as First Fridays, the Farmers Market, various community youth markets, and more.
Councilmember Michele Lin kicked off the council’s discussion by saying that she doesn’t care for the 6-year length of the contract.
Sheehy said the length of the contract was negotiated with the idea that the longer contract would be beneficial for Go Lake Havasu’s work running long term marketing programs, which he said require some consistency.
Lin also said she feels that Go Lake Havasu isn’t living up to some of their obligations spelled out in the contract. She said according to a search of her emails she hasn’t been receiving the monthly reports from the board – although several councilmembers said they have been getting them through the City Manager’s office. Lin also pointed out that Go Lake Havasu did not make a presentation to the City Council this year, as required in their contract.
Go Lake Havasu did not make its annual presentation in the first quarter of 2023. The last annual presentation was made in March 2022. But Concannon and Go Lake Havasu did come before the council in September 2022 for a lengthy discussion, during which Concannon made a presentation about Go Lake Havasu’s contractual obligations and what the agency does to fulfill the contract.
“I understand your concerns with making sure there is a very intentional presentation,” Councilmember Cameron Moses told Lin. “Some of that maybe could have been presented tonight, as a choice. I think that is something we can really hold their feet to the fire moving forward to make sure they are coming.”
Councilmember David Lane noted that he has been an “outspoken critic” of Go Lake Havasu in the past. But he said that criticism was always based on the amount of money Havasu paid to the agency rather than the job Go Lake Havasu has done.
“The way we used to do things when I first got on the council was 100% of that money would then go to Go Lake Havasu and the Partnership for Economic Development,” Lane said. “I didn’t think they needed all that money. I thought a large portion of that money should come back into our city coffers because all those tourist coming to town cause us additional expenses from police, fire, parks, cleaning up trash, and all of that.”
Lane said he likes the six year contract because it locks in the cost to the city for the next six years, and he noted that the contract can still be terminated if needed.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell was initially skeptical of the contract. She noted that the city is already heavily involved whenever an event comes to town through multiple departments, and said she felt it could be done more efficiently if the city were to bring tourism promotion in-house so that the council has more control over how money is spent, what is being promoted, and to whom.
But Campbell later said the public comment period – which saw eight speakers urge the council to approve the contract, with another four speakers who were opposed – had convinced her to support the contract. But she did seek some assurances that Go Lake Havasu wouldn’t repeat “some problems” that occurred over the past year.
Partnership for Economic Development
PED President James Gray told the council that the main focus of the PED comes down to attracting new businesses and helping them find a location suitable to their needs. Gray told the council that Havasu’s continued growth is helping to make it a more attractive option for larger national companies to consider.
Gray also pointed to the PED’s efforts to bring PMG to the old Kmart building through helping them obtain various entitlements and tax credits from the state. He noted that PMG made already made an $8 million investment in Havasu and provides 72 full time jobs. Gray also touted the PED’s work with Speed UTV, to help the company relocate its headquarters from Charlotte, North Carolina to Havasu.
Gray also talked about the PED’s work to get the Nomadic co-working location up and running on Main Street. Since its opening this spring, Nomadic has added 17 companies and 23 total memberships.
He said the PED has also collaborated with Havasu to help convince Allo Fiber to make Havasu its first market in Arizona, and is working with the city to vet the development proposals to bring more hangers to the Lake Havasu City Airport.
“For economic development, the money is one thing but the partnership means so much more for what we do,” Gray said. “The fact that the city is our partner allows us to be in a space to talk about the great city we have, and also the opportunity of investment for companies that come here. That is invaluable.”
Lane said he has been critical of Gray in the past, but told him he has “come a long way, I have to say.” Lane touted recent PED efforts going back several years from reimagining the Shops at Lake Havasu, the organizations work on Nomadic, the co-working pilot program F106, and proving that Havasu’s downtown can have a vibrant night life through successful First Friday events.
“I think you guys are doing an awesome job over there,” Lane said. “With the amount of money that we are paying you now, you are putting it to good use. So thank you for the job you are doing.”
Campbell opposed the contract, and floated the idea of giving the $500,000 “back to the taxpayers” instead. She said she doesn’t feel like the PED gives Havasu enough of a return on its investment.
“For all those years, and all that investment we have a metal building downtown on McCulloch,” Campbell said, referring to the new Nomadic building. “I know they have helped some businesses along the way, but now the Partners for Economic Development took our downtown and built a metal building. That means anybody, moving forward, can build a metal building. I think that is one of the biggest mistakes that we did.”
She said she likes the concept of Nomadic and the inside of the building is nice, but she said she believes the metal building will decrease surrounding property values.
Sheehy clarified that the Nomadic building follows all of Lake Havasu City building codes.
Campbell went on to say that her family had been very involved in the PED in its early days going back to the 1990s – with several family members who are former PED presidents and board members. She said those family members have encouraged her to end the city’s funding of the PED because it has strayed too far away from the PED founders original intentions.
Later, Campbell clarified that she doesn’t feel it is the right way to be spending taxpayer money.
“My disconnect is $500,000 for a networking group that should come together through the businesses, the 501c3s, and the supporters and sponsors should make this happen,” she said.
