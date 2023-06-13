The Lake Havasu City Council will consider extending its contracts with Go Lake Havasu and with the Partnership for Economic Development through June 30, 2029, during its meeting Tuesday.
The council will hold a pair of public hearings during the meeting to separately consider its funding agreement with Go Lake Havasu for tourism promotion, and its funding agreement with the PED for economic development services. Both of the proposed new contracts are nearly identical to the current agreements with both agencies, but it would extend the length of the current agreements through June 30, 2029. The proposed agreement with the PED includes an option to renew the contract for an additional 5-year term, but Go Lake Havasu’s proposed contract does not include that option.
The Partnership for Economic Development’s current contract began on July 1, 2020, and is set to run through June 30, 2023. Go Lake Havasu’s current contract went into effect April 1, 2021, and expires on March 31, 2024. Both of the proposed new contracts would take effect on June 30.
Go Lake Havasu would continue to be paid a total of $1.6 million per year, in monthly installments of $133,333.33, under the proposed new contract. The city can modify or terminate the agreement upon 120 days’ notice.
The Partnership for Economic Development would continue to receive $500,000 per year from the city in quarterly payments of $125,000 apiece. The city can modify or terminate the agreement upon 365 days’ notice.
Lake Havasu City has contracted for tourism promotion with Go Lake Havasu, and for economic development with the PED since 1996.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Go Lake Havasu objectives and requirements
All of the city objectives for tourism promotion, and the requirements of Go Lake Havasu appear to be the same in the proposed new contract as they are in the existing contract.
According to the proposed agreement, Havasu’s objectives include administering efficient and effective promotional activities to attract tourists and visitors to Lake Havasu City, operate a visitor center, coordination of hotel and motel efforts to maximize the occupancy rate, and coordinate with tourism related agencies and regional partners to promote tourism in Lake Havasu City.
The contract requires Go Lake Havasu to provide written quarterly reports to Havasu’s city manager that includes all contacts made with organizers who considered Havasu for a special event location, how hotels and motels were positively impacted by Go Lake Havasu’s efforts, copies of promotional materials distributed, accounting of city funds spent and grant funds received from other entities, and more.
The contract also retains ex-officio seats on the Go Lake Havasu board for the city manager or designee, and a member of the City Council. It requires the agency to make a presentation to City Council at least once per year, during the first quarter of the calendar year, summarizing their accomplishments.
PED objectives requirements
The proposed PED contract also appear to include identical city objectives for economic development, and include the same requirements of the PED as the existing contract.
According to the proposed agreement, Havasu’s objectives include the desire for a more diverse local economy, collaborating with agencies to promote workforce development, proactively attracting new businesses, helping existing businesses expand or improve their operations, and collaborating with regional economic development partners.
The agreement also requires written quarterly reports to the city manager that includes all contacts made with people considering Havasu as a business location, the number of existing businesses assisted and the nature of that assistance, the amount of promotional materials provided, accounting for city funds expended and highlights of PED activities during the quarter.
The contract also provides an ex-officio seat on the PED board for the City Manager, requires the PED to maintain the website lakehavasu.org, to maintain an inventory of available land and properties in Havasu, and more.
