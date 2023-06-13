The Lake Havasu City Council will consider extending its contracts with Go Lake Havasu and with the Partnership for Economic Development through June 30, 2029, during its meeting Tuesday.

The council will hold a pair of public hearings during the meeting to separately consider its funding agreement with Go Lake Havasu for tourism promotion, and its funding agreement with the PED for economic development services. Both of the proposed new contracts are nearly identical to the current agreements with both agencies, but it would extend the length of the current agreements through June 30, 2029. The proposed agreement with the PED includes an option to renew the contract for an additional 5-year term, but Go Lake Havasu’s proposed contract does not include that option.

