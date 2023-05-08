The Lake Havasu City Council will be applying for Community Development Block Grants, purchase equipment to keep Havasu’s water mains clean, renew the city’s agreement to store nerve agent antidotes in town, and more during its meeting on Tuesday.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for the public to attend in person and provide comments. Residents can also watch the proceedings live on channel 4, or stream video of the meeting online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Community Development Block Grants
The council will hold a public hearing to authorize the submission of a grant application for Community Development Block Grant Funds in Fiscal Year 2023. Lake Havasu City uses CDBG funds for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation projects for low and moderate income individuals.
In addition to the grant application, the council will consider adopting two other resolutions on the consent agenda that are required by the CDBG program. The first resolution certifies that Havasu will continue to adhere to Federal fair housing rules. The second resolution certifies that Havasu is following a residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan that must be adopted once every five years in order to be eligible for CDBG funds.
Strategic National Stockpile Program
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving a Memorandum of Agreement with the Arizona Department of Health Services for storage of CHEMPACK materials.
As part of the Strategic National Stockpile Program, Lake Havasu City has partnered with the Arizona Department of Health Services for the last 20 years to serve as a sustainable repository of nerve agent antidotes for the State of Arizona. The program is part of the federal medical response infrastructure meant to help effectively respond to acts of chemical terrorism and other public health emergencies.
The memorandum must be renewed every five years.
Vactor trailer and tank purchase
The council will consider approving the purchase of a 2023 VX50 Vactor trailer and tank from Vermeer Manufacturing Company for $102,261.34. The vactor trailer and tank will be used by the city’s water division to help clean and maintain water mains in the field.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving the final plat for Courdon Palms at 1550 London Bridge Road.
The planned 5.36 acre development is the last remaining portion of the Sailing Hawks development. The final plat includes 20 residential townhome lots and would allow each lot to be individually owned as part of a homeowners association that will manage the private streets and other shared improvements. The plat also shows a separate parcel of land that will be subdivided in the future to provide separate garage units for the development.
A separate item on the consent agenda requests a development agreement for Courdon Palms that outlines the requirements and conditions for public improvements – Including water and sewer – in the development.
Accept grant for Runway Safety Area Improvements
As part of the consent agenda, the council will be asked to accept a $1,170,000 grant offer from the Arizona Department of Transportation for the Runway Safety Area Improvements project in Fiscal Year 2024. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.3 million, with $130,000 of the cost coming from Havasu’s airport fund.
The project will include replacing the infield cement at the airport, which city staff says is “beyond its useful life.” The staff report notes that the cement is generating a large amount of “Foreign Object Debris” that can be easily sucked up into an aircraft’s propeller and cause significant damage.
