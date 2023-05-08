The Lake Havasu City Council will be applying for Community Development Block Grants, purchase equipment to keep Havasu’s water mains clean, renew the city’s agreement to store nerve agent antidotes in town, and more during its meeting on Tuesday.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for the public to attend in person and provide comments. Residents can also watch the proceedings live on channel 4, or stream video of the meeting online at lhcaz.gov/tv.

