Lake Havasu City’s tentative budget and 5-year Capital Improvement Plan received pushback last week from a pair of councilmembers because funding for some water and wastewater infrastructure projects are still up in the air – and will remain that way for at least a couple more months. But other councilmembers say the council is already planning to address that discrepancy with a utility rate study that kicked off in March, and is expected to be presented to the council for action next month.

Councilmember Michele Lin kicked off discussion of the CIP last Tuesday by saying she is not comfortable approving the financial plans with so much funding uncertainty for water and sewer.

