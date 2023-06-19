Lake Havasu City’s tentative budget and 5-year Capital Improvement Plan received pushback last week from a pair of councilmembers because funding for some water and wastewater infrastructure projects are still up in the air – and will remain that way for at least a couple more months. But other councilmembers say the council is already planning to address that discrepancy with a utility rate study that kicked off in March, and is expected to be presented to the council for action next month.
Councilmember Michele Lin kicked off discussion of the CIP last Tuesday by saying she is not comfortable approving the financial plans with so much funding uncertainty for water and sewer.
“It is difficult for me to vote yes on this, with numbers in red contingent on the water rate study,” Lin said.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell agreed with Lin, while placing the blame for Havasu’s current position squarely on the council’s shoulders – rather than city staff.
“All of our staff has done an amazing job,” Campbell said. “Why we have this budget in front of us, and the debacle, I feel is our fault not theirs. I apologize because they are kind of stuck in the middle of this issue that I wish we would have resolved prior to this budget. So I personally am apologizing to the citizens and all of you out there. You got stuck because we couldn’t get it right.”
Campbell noted that Havasu is currently deficit spending for both water and wastewater, and argued that the issue should have been corrected in the fall of 2021 when the city first realized there was an issue for home owners associations – some of whom saw their water bill double when the city instituted new rates on July 1, 2021.
In October 2021, the council voted to reduce the bills for HOAs and RV parks with a stated plan to wait one year to see how the new rate structures work out with Havasu’s ever changing demographics and water use levels throughout the year.
But Campbell said the rates should have been fixed at that time.
“I asked, let’s please stop. Let’s retro it back to July 1, bring it all in house, and fix it ASAP before we get to another budget session,” Campbell said. “Here I am sitting, all these years later, and this thing has not been taken care of. It is our water and infrastructure.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy responded by said he didn’t feel Campbell’s suggestion was a viable option at that time.
“You have to post for 60 days if there is a rate increase, and those HOAs needed immediate relief,” Sheehy said. “We all knew at that time that we were going for one year of stability so we can see what the system does and go back out for a utility rate study which is what we are doing. We just had public outreach and 36 of the HOAs attended that meeting so they could be part of the conversation on how we can address this going forward. That is what we are doing right now.”
Sheehy said it shouldn’t be a surprise to councilmembers that the city is deficit spending for water and wastewater, because the council knew before it voted to reduce the rates for HOAs and RV parks in October 2021 that this would be the consequence.
“This was no surprise,” Sheehy said. “The council in the last rate study said we want the rates to be charged based on the cost to deliver that service. So what does it cost to deliver to a hospital? To a hotel? To a single family residential home? To a condo? That was what we said, and the rate study that came back identified what all of those things were.”
Councilmember David Lane said the reason many HOAs in multifamily developments saw their water bills increase so much starting July 1, 2021 was because they hadn’t been paying their “fair share” prior to the 2021 utility rate study.
“That is why we are doing this study again. To make sure, after one year, that all of the people are paying their fair share,” Lane said. “A lot of it had to do with the people in condominium-type complexes that weren’t paying their fair share. We are subsidizing them, and that is why we are in the red. So I think it is very important that we move forward with our five-year plan. Then, through this rate study, if we decided to fully fund our enterprise fund to be able to do all these projects then that is what we will do. If not, then we won’t fund everything and we will have differed maintenance down the road, which as you all know I don’t like.”
But Campbell said bills for those HOAs increased too much for them to be able to adjust their budgets in time.
“Obviously they didn’t deserve to go almost 100% up in some places,” Campbell said. “They didn’t deserve to be bankrupt. They deserved an answer and they have been asking for a year, ‘How do we do our budgets?’”
Campbell later suggested that the city transfer $13 million into the enterprise funds for water and wastewater in order to give those projects more certainty moving forward.
“One thing that we can fund out of the general fund is the debt service and interest portion,” she said. “Is there a way to transfer $13 million, our debt service, into this enterprise fund?”
But Sheehy said he doesn’t think that is a good option.
“I think the solution is we take the rate study seriously, and get that changed as it comes through. We don’t have $13 million in excess the general fund right now to make a transfer to the enterprise fund to do that,” Sheehy said. “We don’t have $13 million to move over to address it, and it is not sustainable to have your enterprise funds be paid for through general fund dollars or other tax revenues. That is why they are enterprise funds – the money coming in is intended to be used for those types of items.”
