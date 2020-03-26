Two Lake Havasu City residents were arrested on felony drug charges Monday after a police K-9 unit allegedly alerted officers to the presence of drugs in their vehicle.
Timothy B. Anderson, 39, and Alexis M. Helbert, 23, were the occupants of a vehicle allegedly seen turning at the intersection of Havasupai and Acoma Boulevards without coming to a complete stop. Officers stopped them, and allegedly found the driver, identified as Anderson, to be driving without proof of insurance or registration.
According to the report, officers were writing a civil traffic citation for Anderson when a Havasu Police K-9 unit arrived at the scene. Police say the K-9, identified as “Rocky,” alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Officers searched Anderson’s vehicle and allegedly found a pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue. Anderson and Helbert each denied ownership of the pipe, police said, and both were charged with one felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
