Lake Havasu City Municipal Court returned to in-person business this week, but with new safety requirements ordered by the Arizona Department of Justice.
Protective facemasks must now be worn, and social distancing measures will be required for all visitors to Havasu courts as of this week. While city and county judicial officials work toward the opening of additional judicial proceedings, the health and safety of all court staff, victims, defendants and other parties will be at the forefront as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in Arizona.
“Prior orders were a little more flexible in regards to wearing masks,” Lake Havasu Municipal Judge Mitch Kalauli said this week. “But this order is more specific. The order contemplates a phased re-opening and the Supreme Court will notify us when we can proceed to the next phase.”
All visitors to the courthouse will be required to report any coronavirus symptoms to court officials before any scheduled hearings, and judges will be allowed to “liberally” grant continuances and make accommodations in the event of a possible risk to public health, according to the Arizona Supreme Court. Electronic and remote meetings or hearings are also encouraged under the Supreme Court’s mandate as of last week.
According to Kalauli, all Havasu residents ordered to appear in court will be notified of the new facemask requirement.
“If a person is turned away, they can retrieve a mask from home and return,” Kalauli said. “We are notified if someone on the calendar is turned away because they don’t have proper (personal protective equipment). We work with them to reschedule their hearings.”
