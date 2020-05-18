Plans to build a new municipal courthouse in Lake Havasu City have been moved up a couple of years, but the expected price tag has more than doubled.
The proposed 2020-21 Capital Improvement Plan presented to the City Council during a work session last week provided an update on the project that has started to increase in urgency over the last year. The Lake Havasu City Municipal Court has shared the current facility at 2001 College Drive with Mohave County Superior Court and Justice Court since 1992, but as the city has grown, space has become limited. That caused the city and county to officially deconsolidate their operations on Aug. 31 and Havasu has been leasing space on College Drive ever since.
“We only have access now to one courtroom per day, which means that we can only do so many things during the day,” City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli told the City Council. “So a lot of it is just having the courtroom space to be able to do what we need to do. If we can’t then we have to push cases out a day, a week, or a month depending on how busy we are.”
Kalauli said prior to deconsolidation, the city generally had access to two and sometimes three courtrooms in a day.
“We have gotten busier and the other courts have gotten busier, so even if there had been a courtroom open previously, there really aren’t a lot of courtrooms available when we are using the one we have assigned to us,” he said.
Beyond issues with courtroom availability, Kalauli said the court is also struggling to find room for its employees and records in its current space.
The proposed CIP, presented to the City Council during the Budget/CIP Work Session last week, estimates the cost to complete a new courthouse at $7.5 million, starting with $700,000 for designs in fiscal year 2021-22. The CIP estimates construction will take two years to complete and plans to spend $4.8 million on construction in FY 2022-23 and another $2 million to complete the building in FY 2023-24. The estimated completion date is June 2024.
The plan for the courthouse looks considerably different than the one in the previous CIP. Last year, the CIP scheduled a new courthouse for FY 2023-24, budgeting $3.5 million. Public Works Director Greg Froslie said he was not sure where that dollar figure came from, but guessed that it was probably a placeholder.
Although the project has been moved up by a couple years in the new CIP, it would still be more than a year before the city could kick off the design phase of the project. Kalauli said the court had hoped to get the ball rolling as soon as possible, but he said he agrees with the approach the city has proposed in the CIP given the unforeseen and unprecedented nature of the current health crisis.
“Obviously it is not what we wanted,” Kalauli said. “We need a new courthouse. That is something that the council is well aware of and we have been telling them for the last three or four years, at least. The space issues that we are having are affecting how quickly we can get cases through the system. They are well aware of that. But I don’t think anybody could have foreseen what is happening right now and we understand that. We are working with it to figure out what we need to do.”
Although space constraints are already starting to present challenges for the court, Knudson said he believes the court will be able to make it work until summer 2024.
But the shortage of courtroom space is already limiting what the court is able to accomplish.
Kalauli has previously mentioned interest in expanding the city’s treatment court options beyond Veterans Treatment Court, especially adding a drug court and a mental health court. But those will have to wait until the municipal court moves out of College Drive.
Councilman Jim Dolan said he was caught a little bit off guard by the increased cost estimate for the courthouse in this year’s CIP, but said his main focus is ensuring the court continues to have sufficient facilities while the new courthouse is being worked out.
“I’m interested to hear some of the short-term solutions they have in the meantime,” Dolan said. “I’m a business person and business tends to operate a little bit quicker than the government side of things. If it was me I would have somebody here, we would draw up plans and make decisions. But of course the government works a little bit different than that. So I just want to make sure that we are adequately covered in the meantime.”
City officials have been discussing moving the project up in the CIP since the court deconsolidated over the summer. Froslie said Public Works hired Selberg Associates to perform a needs assessment to determine what kind of space requirements the courthouse would have currently, as well as at the city’s needs at its buildout population of 96,000. The assessment determined the new courthouse should be a 20,000 square foot facility and Froslie said that has helped the city come up with a more realistic price tag that can be put into the budget.
Vice Mayor David Lane said the project is a high priority for the city as it moves forward.
“There is not enough space; we are having to stretch out court cases where a lot of the attorneys can’t even take vacations because defendants have a right to a speedy trial,” he said. “So it is something that is definitely a need, not a want, and a critical need at this point.”
Potential options
But the financial impacts of the coronavirus remain largely unknown. So the project is expected to wait to start the design phase until year two of the five-year spending plan.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the timing of the project in the proposed CIP came down to an issue of available funding, but noted that the CIP is not set in stone yet and staff is still looking for input from the council. He mentioned that the city could use some of its unencumbered funds outside the budget stabilization reserve to move projects forward, or fill some of the gaps with a predicted 20 percent decrease in city revenues for the coming fiscal year.
Knudson said the city has roughly $19 million in unencumbered funds, which have been saved up through the years when city revenues have exceeded expenditures. Knudson said those funds have been invested, though he was unsure how those investments have performed recently.
But even with extra unencumbered funds, Knudson advised the council to remain cautious in its budgeting.
“At the same time we have to be fiscally conservative and spend the dollars where we can wisely,” he said. “Going into this budget where we sit right now there is a whole lot of unknown.”
Lane said he would like to see the project move forward as quickly as possible, but also underscored the need for the city to make sure that it isn’t spending money that it might not have.
“Would I like to see it move forward? Sure,” Lane said. “Do I want to have a discussion if it is possible? Yes. But we won’t know anything at this point other than whether or not we are going to make it through this next year and remain whole. So I do want to have the discussions about getting that courthouse sooner rather than later, but in today’s financial times I don’t know that we are going to be able to do anything for a while.”
Building vs buying
While the city has started putting plans together for a potential new courthouse on the city hall campus, alternative options are still being explored.
“All options are on the table,” Knudson said. “We are always evaluating, assessing, and coming up with the best way to spend the city dollar and this project is no different. Through the budget process we identified funding for what it would take to construct a building on the city hall campus, but we are always looking at different options. Just because there are dollars in the budget doesn’t mean we have to spend them.”
The primary alternative to constructing a new facility near city hall is for the city to purchase an existing building instead.
“Whatever existing building that would be out there would have to meet the needs of the courthouse, and there would be dollars tied to renovations of that building,” Knudson said. “So you have to take a step back and look at the total cost.”
Knudson said the city hasn’t identified any existing buildings yet that would suits its needs, but noted that the proposed CIP would allow the city time to evaluate all of its options.
