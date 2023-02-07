Never underestimate the power of a homemade family meal.
Cristal Torres, a Lake Havasu High School senior in the WAVE culinary program, recently created a YouTube video that showed her making a family soup recipe which won Torres a $5,000 scholarship and a four day trip to Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado.
Torres’s video (which can be found by searching for Cristal Torres soup on YouTube) shows the young chef preparing sopa de elote as her voiceover explains the importance the Mexican dish has for her family.
Torres says her grandmother, who grew up poor in rural Mexico, would make sopa de elote for Torres’s mother and other siblings since corn was so abundant and cheap.
“This dish embodies hope and the small steps of prosperity achieved from hard work and sacrifices,” Torres said in the video. “One day I will repay my mom by going to culinary school and studying culinary science.”
The filling dish was passed down from Torres’s grandmother to her mother and now to Torres herself.
“That was actually my first shot at (making) the recipe,” Torres said. “It was really good.”
Torres says she entered the competition after seeing an ad from the Careers through Culinary Arts Program’s Instagram page. Torres had never made a cooking video before, she says, but she took inspiration from a submission that ended up being the competition’s other winner.
“Later I found out she had someone helping her with a professional camera,” Torres said. “I just used my iPhone and taped it to the ceiling.”
As part of her winnings Torres got to go on an all-expenses paid trip to Colorado where she got to network with professional chefs during the three day Winter Culinary Weekend at Beaver Creek Resort.
“They really pushed us to meet all the chefs and get into contact with them,” Torres said.
Torres also got the opportunity to give a live demonstration of her plating or preparing the sopa de elote before serving it.
“We served the soup and we ended up running out super fast,” Torres said. “In a half an hour three vats of soup were gone.”
In addition to preparing her own food, Torres also got to work in the kitchen of Splendido, an “elegant, mountainside” kitchen. Torres says she worked as part of a team building the plates that were about to be served.
“It was like an assembly line,” Torres said. “It was really cool.”
Throughout the three days and four nights she was in Colorado, Torres says she couldn’t stop thinking about how it was her family’s simple soup recipe that catapulted her into this world of fine dining.
“It was really interesting to see how something so humble could take me to (a place like that),” Torres said.
The WAVE JTED culinary program is open to all high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. To enroll or for more information on the program reach out to WAVE instructor Thomas Vandergrift at 928-453-7017.
