Earlier this month, 14 students from the WAVE Culinary Program in Lake Havasu City traveled to Phoenix to compete in the first round of this year’s Career through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP). Of the 14 students who went, six placed; one junior and five seniors. While junior Cristal Torres just receives recognition for her skills the five senior finalists, Olie Hagan, Taylor Ruiz-Kutnyak, Jane Moore, Jenna Haley and Nicholas French, are guaranteed scholarships for their accomplishment.
The amount of scholarship funds the seniors will receive is determined after they do a one on one interview with C-CAP officials and compete in one more competition. Lake Havasu City WAVE Culinary instructor Karla Desper says the second competition on March 26 is more difficult, tasking students with creating Fond de Volaille, Glace de Volaille, Sauce Chasseur for Chicken / Supreme Poulet Chasseur avec Pommes Château and Crêpes Sucrées with Creme Patissiere and Sauce au Chocolat in just two hours.
