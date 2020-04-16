Proving that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, Andy Andersen is turning old beer into new hand sanitizer. The disinfecting liquid is a hot commodity these days -- highly prized and hard to find in retail stores because of the coronavirus threat.
Andersen, owner of Copper Still Distillery in Lake Havasu City, has given away 4,500 bottles of freshly-made hand sanitizer since mid-March. He manufactures the high-proof decontamination solution in his 55-gallon still using waste liquids from his liquor-making process.
Local demand for Copper Still’s sanitizer outpaced his supply of raw material -- high-proof distillation waste -- so he turned to College Street Brewhouse for help. Because College Street was closed to the public due to the pandemic, Andersen correctly suspected the craft brewery had surplus beer that could never be sold to customers.
“They had expired beer I could use to make the hand sanitizer,” he said. Jason Helart from the craft brewery arranged for the delivery of 300 gallons of Porter beer that was set to expire.
With the beer donation, Copper Still’s production of hand sanitizer began again in earnest.
Because beer has a lower alcohol content than hard liquor, turning it into hand sanitizer is a longer process. Andersen said he has to run the foamy swill through the still twice versus one time when using hard liquor byproducts.
According to Food and Drug Administration-approved standards, hand sanitizer must be 160 proof or higher.
While Copper Still is giving away 1.75-ounce bottles of the honey-colored sanitizer to anyone who asks -- one bottle per person – the business is giving it away by the gallon to front line workers. Andersen said he’s given gallon-sizes to the county’s health department and sheriff’s department plus local police and fire departments.
“My partner, Edward Corn, brought it to my attention weeks ago about making hand sanitizer. We decided to do this to help our community. Edward spoke with people from the FDA to ask for approval. The FDA approved our receipt and also said thank you all for helping out in this time of need,” Andersen said.
Producing hand sanitizer is basically a one-man show at Copper Still. Because of the business downturn, Anderson had to furlough three employees.
“It’s just me and my wife Carrie doing this right now. But people want the sanitizer, so we’re going to keep making it. I just ordered another 6,000 bottles. Fortunately, I have friends who volunteer their time to help bottle and label the sanitizer, so we’re in pretty good shape,” Andersen said.
Copper Still Distillery, 1600 W. Acoma Blvd., Suite 65, distributes the 50 ml bottles of hand sanitizer Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. While the sanitizer is free, donations are accepted to cover production costs. Andersen said that during the hours Copper Still is open, customers can buy to-go bottles of the distillery’s handcrafted whiskey, vodka and moonshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.